Your Demigod Destiny Awaits! Inside the "Percy Jackson Experience" at San Diego Comic-Con 2025

Discover your godly parent, brave a monster attack, and get exclusive merch at the immersive Sea of Monsters activation.

As San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2025 takes over the Gaslamp District, fans are getting their first taste of the upcoming second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+, based on Rick Riordan’s The Sea of Monsters. Disney is bringing the show's unique universe to life with "The Percy Jackson Experience," an immersive activation located at Fifth Avenue and L Street in downtown San Diego.

"The Percy Jackson Experience" transports attendees directly into the mythological world of the series, where they "peer through the Mist" to engage with the Sea of Monsters storyline.

Upon entering the diner lobby, guests discover which Greek god has "claimed" them. After this revelation, visitors are led into the main diner area where a host greets them. The host expresses his happiness at seeing so many demigods, noting it's been a while since their numbers were so plentiful. He then asks each person which god has claimed them, elaborating on the various powers and gifts that each deity possesses and bestows upon their children.

As the experience unfolds, the serene city projected outside the window dramatically shifts, becoming stormy, and Laistrygonian Giants can be seen passing by. The host grows visibly nervous, commenting on the turbulent waves and fearing they are a sign of the gods' fury. The drama culminates in a large tentacle hitting the window.

Following this dramatic interlude, guests are guided to the Gray Sisters, who are ready to exchange everyone's drachmas (the mythical currency) for exclusive Percy Jackson swag.

To visit "The Percy Jackson Experience" activation, simply head to Fifth Avenue and L Street (170 Sixth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101). This immersive experience does not require a Comic-Con badge, making it accessible for all fans. It runs from July 24 to July 27, 2025, with the following hours:

Thursday: 11:00 AM–8:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM–8:00 PM

Saturday: 9:00 AM–8:00 PM

Sunday: 9:00 AM–5:00 PM

Due to reported long lines and high fan interest, early arrival is highly recommended.

Also at San Diego Comic-Con, Hall H was transformed into Camp Half-Blood as fans packed the room for a special panel celebrating Season 2 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians featuring the producers and stars of the series. At the panel, it was also revealed that the next season will debut on December 10th.

More San Diego Comic-Con 2025 News: