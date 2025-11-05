"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Cast Tease Season 2 Trailer Release In New Social Media Video

The highly anticipated trailer is coming tomorrow.
How excited are you for the second season of the Disney+ live-action series Percy Jackson and the Olympians? If the answer is "a lot," you're going to want to watch a fun new video featuring the show's cast as they react to the season 2 trailer, which is dropping tomorrow. Check it out below!

What's happening:

  • The official Percy Jackson and the Olympians series social media feeds have put out a new video teasing tomorrow's release of the trailer for season 2.
  • In the video, which you can watch below, actors Walker Scobell (who plays the titular character of Percy Jackson), Leah Sava' Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), and Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood) watch the trailer on a laptop that is facing away from the camera, reacting enthusiastically to what they see.
  • Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 will make its debut on Wednesday, December 10th, exclusively via Disney+.

Watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 trailer tease:

