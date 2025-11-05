"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Cast Tease Season 2 Trailer Release In New Social Media Video

How excited are you for the second season of the Disney+ live-action series Percy Jackson and the Olympians? If the answer is "a lot," you're going to want to watch a fun new video featuring the show's cast as they react to the season 2 trailer, which is dropping tomorrow. Check it out below!

What's happening:

The official Percy Jackson and the Olympians series social media feeds have put out a new video teasing tomorrow's release of the trailer for season 2.

In the video, which you can watch below, actors Walker Scobell (who plays the titular character of Percy Jackson), Leah Sava' Jeffries (Annabeth Chase), and Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood) watch the trailer on a laptop that is facing away from the camera, reacting enthusiastically to what they see.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 will make its debut on Wednesday, December 10th, exclusively via Disney+.

Watch Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 trailer tease:

More Percy Jackson and the Olympians News:

Last month it was revealed that former Saturday Night Live cast member Kate McKinnon has joined the cast of the series as Aphrodite.

Check out the new character posters for Percy Jackson season 2.

Additional cast members joining the show for its second season include Dafne Keen from Star Wars: The Acolyte and Saara Chaudry from The Breadwinner.