Kate McKinnon Joins Percy Jackson's Pantheon on Disney+

The Emmy-winning actress is set to portray the Goddess of Love in the upcoming season of the hit Disney+ series.

According to a post on Percy Jackson’s X account, The pantheon of gods for Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians is gaining a certified comedy legend. It has been announced that Kate McKinnon will be joining the cast for its highly-anticipated third season as the Goddess of Love, Aphrodite.

What's Happening:

Actress and comedian Kate McKinnon, known for her celebrated tenure on Saturday Night Live and roles in films like Barbie and Ghostbusters, has been officially cast as Aphrodite.

The third season is expected to adapt the third book in Rick Riordan's series, The Titan's Curse, where Aphrodite plays a subtle but crucial role in Percy Jackson's journey and his relationships.

In the book, Aphrodite takes a particular interest in Percy's quests and love life, often meddling in the affairs of demigods for her own amusement and to further the cause of love.

Fans can likely anticipate McKinnon bringing her unique comedic timing and charismatic energy to the often vain, clever, and surprisingly powerful goddess.

Production for Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is slated to begin next year, with the new season expected to arrive on Disney+ in 2027.

About Aphrodite in the Percy Jackson Universe

While her presence in The Titan's Curse is not as central as other gods like Apollo or Artemis, Aphrodite's influence is felt throughout the story and the series as a whole.

She is the mother of Silena Beauregard, a key character at Camp Half-Blood, and her divine power over love, beauty, and desire makes her a formidable and unpredictable force.

She believes that love is the most powerful force in the universe and often champions it, even if it means causing a bit of chaos for heroes like Percy. Her interest in Percy's potential romantic entanglements with Annabeth Chase and Rachel Elizabeth Dare becomes a significant background element in the series.

