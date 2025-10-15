Kate McKinnon Joins Percy Jackson's Pantheon on Disney+
The Emmy-winning actress is set to portray the Goddess of Love in the upcoming season of the hit Disney+ series.
According to a post on Percy Jackson’s X account, The pantheon of gods for Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians is gaining a certified comedy legend. It has been announced that Kate McKinnon will be joining the cast for its highly-anticipated third season as the Goddess of Love, Aphrodite.
What's Happening:
- Actress and comedian Kate McKinnon, known for her celebrated tenure on Saturday Night Live and roles in films like Barbie and Ghostbusters, has been officially cast as Aphrodite.
- The third season is expected to adapt the third book in Rick Riordan's series, The Titan's Curse, where Aphrodite plays a subtle but crucial role in Percy Jackson's journey and his relationships.
- In the book, Aphrodite takes a particular interest in Percy's quests and love life, often meddling in the affairs of demigods for her own amusement and to further the cause of love.
- Fans can likely anticipate McKinnon bringing her unique comedic timing and charismatic energy to the often vain, clever, and surprisingly powerful goddess.
- Production for Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is slated to begin next year, with the new season expected to arrive on Disney+ in 2027.
About Aphrodite in the Percy Jackson Universe
- While her presence in The Titan's Curse is not as central as other gods like Apollo or Artemis, Aphrodite's influence is felt throughout the story and the series as a whole.
- She is the mother of Silena Beauregard, a key character at Camp Half-Blood, and her divine power over love, beauty, and desire makes her a formidable and unpredictable force.
- She believes that love is the most powerful force in the universe and often champions it, even if it means causing a bit of chaos for heroes like Percy. Her interest in Percy's potential romantic entanglements with Annabeth Chase and Rachel Elizabeth Dare becomes a significant background element in the series.
