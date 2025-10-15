Chris Hemsworth Takes the Ultimate Road Trip to Help His Dad Remember Theirs
The new special, "A Road Trip To Remember," explores the power of memory and connection in the face of his father’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis.
What’s Happening:
- Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip To Remember will premiere on National Geographic on November 23 at 9/8c.
- For those who miss the premiere, the documentary will be available to stream the next day on both Disney+ and Hulu.
- In a departure from his blockbuster roles, Hemsworth turns the camera on his own family, specifically his father, Craig, who was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
- The documentary follows the father-son duo on a road trip across Australia, revisiting key locations from their past. Chris designs the trip to explore the science of social connection and its impact on brain health.
- The special delves into surprising research that shows how community, love, and nostalgia can reduce the risk of dementia, slow cognitive decline, and even prolong life.
From Superhuman to Simply Human
- This documentary follows Hemsworth's previous collaboration with National Geographic, the Disney+ Original series Limitless with Chris Hemsworth.
- We reviewed Limitless with Chris Hemsworth and found Chris Hemsworth to be a charismatic and genuine host.
- In that series, Hemsworth pushed his body to the extreme to explore the science of longevity and unlock the full potential of the human body.
- He undertook six epic challenges, from swimming in the arctic to fasting for four days, all in the name of living a better, healthier life.
