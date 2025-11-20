Disney+ Teases 12 Days of Exclusive Perks to Kick Off the Holiday Season

Each day will bring a new exclusive perk for Disney+ subscribers.

Disney+ has launched the website for the 12 Days of Disney+ Perks promotion, teasing the exclusive daily rewards subscribers will receive from December 1 through December 12.

What’s Happening:

The 12 Days of Disney+ Perks promotion invites active subscribers who are enrolled in the loyalty program to unwrap a new, unique reward each day from December 1 through December 12.

The daily perks are tailored to fan interests across the full Disney family of brands and its partners.

Currently the website has 12 teasers for the various days: December 1 - Ready for an adventure in paradise? December 2 - Thoughtful gifting is about to get extra rewarding December 3 - Celebrate your fandom festively December 4 - Your shot at an unforgettable night is just ahead December 5 - Something freshly made is waiting for you December 6 - Adventure is on the horizon. Ready to set sail? December 7 - The curtain’s about to rise on an unforgettable evening December 8 - Get ready for your chance at a little extra magic December 9 - The best stories of the season deserve a front row seat December 10 - The magic of the season is taking the ice December 11 - Enter a universe of stories this holiday season December 12 - Get ready to step into Disney history



The 12 Days of Disney+ Perks is an extension of the broader Disney+ Perks loyalty program.

Subscribers who log in to the dedicated Perks site gain access to real rewards, which frequently include exclusive discounts on popular brands, everyday savings, early access to select offerings, and entries into exciting sweepstakes for prizes like theme park tickets or invitations to special fan events.

Disney+ In December:

The platform's December 2025 content schedule is packed with major premieres and holiday cheer: The full concert film Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show (including the THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT set) will premiere alongside a companion docuseries, The Eras Tour | The End of an Era. The second season of the fan-favorite fantasy series Percy Jackson and the Olympians begins, following Percy’s odyssey into the Sea of Monsters. Major animated premieres include the feature film Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw and the return of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures for its third season. Animated sports programming returns with both Monsters Funday Football and the second annual animated NBA game, Dunk the Halls, featuring Stitch. Holiday celebrations dominate the schedule with the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, Dancing with the Holidays, and a dedicated streaming channel for the first three Home Alone movies.



