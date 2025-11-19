They'll Never Stop The Simpsons: Disney+ Opens 24/7 Stream to All Subscribers

Has Marge become a robot yet?

All subscribers of Disney+ (yes, even the version with ads!) will now have access to the 24/7 stream of The Simpsons, able to enjoy each episode of the long-running series in chronological order.

What’s Happening:

Starting today, Disney+ subscribers (With Ads) will get access to The Simpsons Stream, a 24/7 dedicated channel, offering all 35 seasons in chronological order.

All Disney+ subscribers can now join in the continuous chalk boards, couch gags, and “cowabungas” with everyone’s favorite family, The Simpsons, in a nonstop stream of episodes.

In addition to 36 seasons of The Simpsons, Disney+ is also home to The Simpsons Movie and more than 10 shorts featuring the Simpsons family, including the new Fortnite | THE SIMPSONS shorts that preview Fortnite gameplay narrative and map updates.

The Simpsons Stream is now a part of a collection of Streams available to all Disney+ subscribers including ABC NEWS, featuring live newscasts, breaking news, live events, and in-depth special reports through their 24/7 livestream, and DISNEY+ PLAYTIME, which includes all-time favorites for younger viewers.



Continuous Couch Gags:

The 24/7 stream of The Simpsons isn’t entirely new to the Disney+ platform.

Back in March, the stream debuted but at the time, it could only be accessed by those with a premium subscription to the Disney+ service.

Similarly, it showcases every episode in chronological order, giving viewers nearly 300 hours of continuous content featuring the cherished Simpsons family.

As of press time, there are currently 798 episodes of The Simpsons, with the 800th episode set to debut on December 7th, 2025.

This count dates back to when the series first debuted back in December of 1989, and is currently in their record-shattering 37th season.

Have no fears, they have stories for years! The show has been renewed through its 40th season, keeping the show on the air with new episodes through the 2028-29 season.

