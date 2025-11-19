They'll Never Stop The Simpsons: Disney+ Opens 24/7 Stream to All Subscribers
All subscribers of Disney+ (yes, even the version with ads!) will now have access to the 24/7 stream of The Simpsons, able to enjoy each episode of the long-running series in chronological order.
What’s Happening:
- Starting today, Disney+ subscribers (With Ads) will get access to The Simpsons Stream, a 24/7 dedicated channel, offering all 35 seasons in chronological order.
- All Disney+ subscribers can now join in the continuous chalk boards, couch gags, and “cowabungas” with everyone’s favorite family, The Simpsons, in a nonstop stream of episodes.
- In addition to 36 seasons of The Simpsons, Disney+ is also home to The Simpsons Movie and more than 10 shorts featuring the Simpsons family, including the new Fortnite | THE SIMPSONS shorts that preview Fortnite gameplay narrative and map updates.
- The Simpsons Stream is now a part of a collection of Streams available to all Disney+ subscribers including ABC NEWS, featuring live newscasts, breaking news, live events, and in-depth special reports through their 24/7 livestream, and DISNEY+ PLAYTIME, which includes all-time favorites for younger viewers.
Continuous Couch Gags:
- The 24/7 stream of The Simpsons isn’t entirely new to the Disney+ platform.
- Back in March, the stream debuted but at the time, it could only be accessed by those with a premium subscription to the Disney+ service.
- Similarly, it showcases every episode in chronological order, giving viewers nearly 300 hours of continuous content featuring the cherished Simpsons family.
- As of press time, there are currently 798 episodes of The Simpsons, with the 800th episode set to debut on December 7th, 2025.
- This count dates back to when the series first debuted back in December of 1989, and is currently in their record-shattering 37th season.
- Have no fears, they have stories for years! The show has been renewed through its 40th season, keeping the show on the air with new episodes through the 2028-29 season.
