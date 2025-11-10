D'oh! Homer Simpson Faces Raining Giant Donuts and the Fortnite Omniverse in New Short

What happens when Homer dumps a Zero Point shard in the nuclear "trouble core"?

Following the news, that a Simpsons "mini-season" was set to debut in Fortnite, another short has dropped on the official Fortnite YouTube channel.

What’s Happening:

Animated shorts highlighting the fun found in the new Fortnite season will debut on Disney+ and The Simpsons YouTube channel.

The new animated short, titled "Sugar High," throws Homer Simpson (and Professor Frink) head-first into the lore of Fortnite with chaotic results.

It follows Homer Simpson as he gets a shard of Zero Point energy, and uses it to rain giant food on Springfield.

About The Simpsons and Crossovers

While The Simpsons arriving in Fortnite is a massive event, the family is no stranger to crossing over into other worlds—or having other worlds cross into theirs.

The Critic: In one of the most famous (and controversial) early examples, Jay Sherman from the show The Critic appeared in the Season 6 episode "A Star Is Burns" (1995).

The X-Files: Mulder and Scully, voiced by David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, came to Springfield in the Season 8 classic "The Springfield Files" (1997).

Family Guy: In a full-length 2014 episode titled "The Simpsons Guy," the Griffins' car is stolen, stranding them in Springfield for a full crossover with the Simpson family.

Disney+ Shorts: Since being acquired by Disney, The Simpsons have produced numerous crossover shorts for Disney+, including: "The Force Awakens from Its Nap" (with Star Wars) "The Good, the Bart, and the Loki" (with Marvel) "Plusaversary" (with various Disney characters) "Welcome to the Club" (with Disney Villains)

Their arrival in Fortnite marks one of the biggest and most immersive crossovers in the show's 35+ year history.

