D'oh! Homer Simpson Faces Raining Giant Donuts and the Fortnite Omniverse in New Short

What happens when Homer dumps a Zero Point shard in the nuclear "trouble core"?
by |
Tags: , , ,

Following the news, that a Simpsons "mini-season" was set to debut in Fortnite, another short has dropped on the official Fortnite YouTube channel.

What’s Happening:

  • Animated shorts highlighting the fun found in the new Fortnite season will debut on Disney+ and The Simpsons YouTube channel. 
  • The new animated short, titled "Sugar High," throws Homer Simpson (and Professor Frink) head-first into the lore of Fortnite with chaotic results.

It follows Homer Simpson as he gets a shard of Zero Point energy, and uses it to rain giant food on Springfield.

About The Simpsons and Crossovers

  • While The Simpsons arriving in Fortnite is a massive event, the family is no stranger to crossing over into other worlds—or having other worlds cross into theirs.
  • The Critic: In one of the most famous (and controversial) early examples, Jay Sherman from the show The Critic appeared in the Season 6 episode "A Star Is Burns" (1995).
  • The X-Files: Mulder and Scully, voiced by David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, came to Springfield in the Season 8 classic "The Springfield Files" (1997).
  • Family Guy: In a full-length 2014 episode titled "The Simpsons Guy," the Griffins' car is stolen, stranding them in Springfield for a full crossover with the Simpson family.
  • Disney+ Shorts: Since being acquired by Disney, The Simpsons have produced numerous crossover shorts for Disney+, including:
    • "The Force Awakens from Its Nap" (with Star Wars)
    • "The Good, the Bart, and the Loki" (with Marvel)
    • "Plusaversary" (with various Disney characters)
    • "Welcome to the Club" (with Disney Villains)
  • Their arrival in Fortnite marks one of the biggest and most immersive crossovers in the show's 35+ year history.

More Simpsons News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Daniel Kaplan
Daniel loves theme parks — specifically how the narrative of theme park attractions differs from film or books — and loves debating what constitutes a "good" theme park attraction story.
View all articles by Daniel Kaplan