D'oh! Homer Simpson Faces Raining Giant Donuts and the Fortnite Omniverse in New Short
What happens when Homer dumps a Zero Point shard in the nuclear "trouble core"?
Following the news, that a Simpsons "mini-season" was set to debut in Fortnite, another short has dropped on the official Fortnite YouTube channel.
What’s Happening:
- Animated shorts highlighting the fun found in the new Fortnite season will debut on Disney+ and The Simpsons YouTube channel.
- The new animated short, titled "Sugar High," throws Homer Simpson (and Professor Frink) head-first into the lore of Fortnite with chaotic results.
It follows Homer Simpson as he gets a shard of Zero Point energy, and uses it to rain giant food on Springfield.
About The Simpsons and Crossovers
- While The Simpsons arriving in Fortnite is a massive event, the family is no stranger to crossing over into other worlds—or having other worlds cross into theirs.
- The Critic: In one of the most famous (and controversial) early examples, Jay Sherman from the show The Critic appeared in the Season 6 episode "A Star Is Burns" (1995).
- The X-Files: Mulder and Scully, voiced by David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, came to Springfield in the Season 8 classic "The Springfield Files" (1997).
- Family Guy: In a full-length 2014 episode titled "The Simpsons Guy," the Griffins' car is stolen, stranding them in Springfield for a full crossover with the Simpson family.
- Disney+ Shorts: Since being acquired by Disney, The Simpsons have produced numerous crossover shorts for Disney+, including:
- Their arrival in Fortnite marks one of the biggest and most immersive crossovers in the show's 35+ year history.
