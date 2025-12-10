12 Days of Perks: Disney+ Perks Offering Chance to Win Family Package for Disney On Ice

As part of the 12 Days of Perks event on Disney+, subscribers have the chance to win an incredible family experience with Disney On Ice.

What’s Happening:

Subscribers of Disney+ have plenty of ways they can save this season!

As a part of the Disney+ Perks program, the 12 Days of Perks event invites customers to enjoy exciting limited-time offers and giveaways they won’t wanna miss.

For Day 10 of the event, subscribers can enter to win a Family Pack for Disney On Ice!

The package includes six tickets to a Disney On Ice production of their choice.

Disney on Ice, which currently offers 5 different productions, allows guests from all over the country to experience classic Disney stories told through gorgeous ice skating routines. Frozen and Encanto – Skate into the beloved stories of Encanto and Frozen as guests are invited to sing and dance along to the anthems of the fan-favorite animated films. Mickey’s Search Party – Enjoy a thrilling show featuring skating stunts, acrobatics and stunts. Hosted by Mickey Mouse, experience the worlds of Moana, Coco, Aladdin, Toy Story, and Frozen like never before. Let’s Dance – Mickey and his pals are remixing your favorite Disney tunes in this dance party-inspired extravaganza featuring stories such as Wish, Frozen 2, Moana, The Little Mermaid, and The Lion King. Also, experience a holiday sing along pre show featuring Goofy and Donald. Jump In – Jump into the worlds of Moana 2, Inside Out 2, Toy Story, Encanto, Frozen, and Mickey & Friends in this action packed, thrilling and chilling spectacular. Road Trip Adventures – Travel through some of Disney’s most popular films with Frozen, Toy Story 4, The Lion King, and Mary Poppins Returns.

The flash sweepstakes is available to enter now through December 19th at 8:59 AM PT.

To enter and check out the additional list of offers, visit the official Disney+ Perks site.

