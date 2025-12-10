12 Days of Perks: Disney+ Perks Offering Chance to Win Family Package for Disney On Ice
Attend any of their 5 productions!
As part of the 12 Days of Perks event on Disney+, subscribers have the chance to win an incredible family experience with Disney On Ice.
What’s Happening:
- Subscribers of Disney+ have plenty of ways they can save this season!
- As a part of the Disney+ Perks program, the 12 Days of Perks event invites customers to enjoy exciting limited-time offers and giveaways they won’t wanna miss.
- For Day 10 of the event, subscribers can enter to win a Family Pack for Disney On Ice!
- The package includes six tickets to a Disney On Ice production of their choice.
- Disney on Ice, which currently offers 5 different productions, allows guests from all over the country to experience classic Disney stories told through gorgeous ice skating routines.
- Frozen and Encanto – Skate into the beloved stories of Encanto and Frozen as guests are invited to sing and dance along to the anthems of the fan-favorite animated films.
- Mickey’s Search Party – Enjoy a thrilling show featuring skating stunts, acrobatics and stunts. Hosted by Mickey Mouse, experience the worlds of Moana, Coco, Aladdin, Toy Story, and Frozen like never before.
- Let’s Dance – Mickey and his pals are remixing your favorite Disney tunes in this dance party-inspired extravaganza featuring stories such as Wish, Frozen 2, Moana, The Little Mermaid, and The Lion King. Also, experience a holiday sing along pre show featuring Goofy and Donald.
- Jump In – Jump into the worlds of Moana 2, Inside Out 2, Toy Story, Encanto, Frozen, and Mickey & Friends in this action packed, thrilling and chilling spectacular.
- Road Trip Adventures – Travel through some of Disney’s most popular films with Frozen, Toy Story 4, The Lion King, and Mary Poppins Returns.
- The flash sweepstakes is available to enter now through December 19th at 8:59 AM PT.
- To enter and check out the additional list of offers, visit the official Disney+ Perks site.
