Meet Korea's Most Dangerous Agent in the Trailer for Hulu's "Made in Korea"

You can’t change a nation without making enemies.

Hulu has shared the official trailer and key art for the new Korean drama, Made in Korea, starring Hyun Bin and Jung Woosung.

What's Happening:

Set in 1970s Korea, Made in Korea follows Baek Kitae, an ambitious KCIA agent who’s living a double life. Driven by his thirst for power, Kitae works as an agent by day and a smuggler by night. Smart, suave, cunning and capable, Kitae rapidly moves up the ranks after using his smuggling operation to consolidate power, protect his brother, and generate vast sums of money for the agency. Seemingly unstoppable, only one thing stands in his way — a tenacious prosecutor who can't be reasoned with, bought or bribed. With everything at stake for both men, the series will follow the duo as they look to take each other down.

The series stars Hyun Bin, Jung Woosung, Woo Dohwan, Cho Yeojeong, Seo Eunsoo, Won Jian, Jung Sungil, Kang Gilwoo, Roh Jaewon, Lily Franky and Park Yongwoo.

Made in Korea is written by Park Eunkyo (Sea of Tranquility, Mother) and Park Joonseok (A Normal Family), and directed by Woo Minho (The Man Standing Next, Inside Men).

Made in Korea premieres Wednesday, December 24th on Hulu and Disney+, with two more episodes on December 31st, followed by one episode on January 7th and the finale on January 14th.

More Hulu News: