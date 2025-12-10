Happy Huludays! Check Out Hulu Perks' New List of Offers and Giveaways

Take advantage of some finger lickin' good deals!

The holidays have arrived at Hulu, which includes a lineup of subscriber perks you won’t wanna miss.

What’s Happening:

Hulu Perks has just gotten a holiday upgrade!

Inviting subscribers into an exclusive list of deals and giveaways, the streamer is offering several amazing new offers you won’t wanna miss.

Shared via Instagram, let’s take a look at the new list of offers.

Free KFC Chicken Sandwich

KFC is offering a free Classic KFC Sandwich with any online order of $5 or more as a festive holiday promotion. Use promo code KFCFREE11 at check out to redeem.

The Golden Girls Giveaway

Hulu Perks is holding a Golden Girls 40th Anniversary giveaway that includes a beach towel, a cozy crew-neck sweatshirt, and a Shady Pines tumbler. You can also shop their collection of merchandise at Shop Hulu.

Free Microsoft Points with Bing

By searching with Bing for seven days within 30 days and completing a punch card challenge, you can earn 500 Microsoft Rewards points, which are redeemable for gift cards, sweepstakes entries, or nonprofit donations making holiday gifting more rewarding.

Hulu + Live TV x Food Network Holiday Gift Box Giveaway

Hulu + Live TV is spotlighting Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship and offering a chance to win a holiday gift box that includes blankets, candles, mugs, and sweet hot chocolate bombs.

For more information on all the available Hulu Perks, visit the official Hulu Perks page to redeem these offers.

