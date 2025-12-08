Dwayne Johnson's Seven Bucks Developing New Reality TV Series for Hulu Set in Hawaii
This marks a homecoming for Johnson, who spent much of his childhood in the 50th state.
Dwayne Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions company are developing a new reality series set in Hawaii for Hulu.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that Dwayne Johnson is returning to his childhood roots to create a new reality series based in Hawaii that will “focus on the culturally diverse women of Hawaii and showcase an authentic part of the island and its people.”
- The series is a part of Seven Bucks’ first-look deal with Disney’s 20th Television for unscripted projects.
- Casting has now begun on the series, which Johnson and Seven Bucks co-founder Dany Garcia will executive produce alongside Hiram Garcia and Scott Landsman.
- Prior unscripted content from Seven Bucks includes NBC's The Titan Games and documentaries including Fighting Justice and Vice’s Who Killed WCW?
- Hulu itself has been putting a lot of chips into the reality TV game recently, stirred on by the immense success of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.
- Other upcoming reality projects from Hulu include Love Overboard (a dating show set on a yacht from Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper), as well as new seasons for Vanderpump Villa, Love Thy Nader and The Kardashians.
More Hulu News:
- The nominees for the 83rd Golden Globes have been announced, and over two dozen represent projects from the Walt Disney Company – including numerous nominations for Hulu.
- Hulu has shared some first look images and a release month for the highly-anticipated The Handmaid’s Tale sequel series, The Testaments.
- The new teaser for the upcoming second season of the hit Hulu series, Paradise, has arrived.
- The first teaser for the four-part return of Malcolm in the Middle has been revealed, with the project shifting from Disney+ to Hulu.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now