Dwayne Johnson's Seven Bucks Developing New Reality TV Series for Hulu Set in Hawaii

This marks a homecoming for Johnson, who spent much of his childhood in the 50th state.

Dwayne Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions company are developing a new reality series set in Hawaii for Hulu.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that Dwayne Johnson is returning to his childhood roots to create a new reality series based in Hawaii that will “focus on the culturally diverse women of Hawaii and showcase an authentic part of the island and its people.”

The series is a part of Seven Bucks’ first-look deal with Disney’s 20th Television for unscripted projects.

Casting has now begun on the series, which Johnson and Seven Bucks co-founder Dany Garcia will executive produce alongside Hiram Garcia and Scott Landsman.

Prior unscripted content from Seven Bucks includes NBC's The Titan Games and documentaries including Fighting Justice and Vice’s Who Killed WCW?

Hulu itself has been putting a lot of chips into the reality TV game recently, stirred on by the immense success of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Other upcoming reality projects from Hulu include Love Overboard (a dating show set on a yacht from Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper), as well as new seasons for Vanderpump Villa, Love Thy Nader and The Kardashians.

More Hulu News: