Dwayne Johnson's Seven Bucks Developing New Reality TV Series for Hulu Set in Hawaii

This marks a homecoming for Johnson, who spent much of his childhood in the 50th state.
Dwayne Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions company are developing a new reality series set in Hawaii for Hulu.

  • Deadline reports that Dwayne Johnson is returning to his childhood roots to create a new reality series based in Hawaii that will “focus on the culturally diverse women of Hawaii and showcase an authentic part of the island and its people.”
  • The series is a part of Seven Bucks’ first-look deal with Disney’s 20th Television for unscripted projects.
  • Casting has now begun on the series, which Johnson and Seven Bucks co-founder Dany Garcia will executive produce alongside Hiram Garcia and Scott Landsman.
  • Prior unscripted content from Seven Bucks includes NBC's The Titan Games and documentaries including Fighting Justice and Vice’s Who Killed WCW?
  • Hulu itself has been putting a lot of chips into the reality TV game recently, stirred on by the immense success of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.
  • Other upcoming reality projects from Hulu include Love Overboard (a dating show set on a yacht from Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper), as well as new seasons for Vanderpump Villa, Love Thy Nader and The Kardashians.

