"The Handmaid's Tale" Sequel Unveiled: A First Look at "The Testaments"

The new sequel series will debut on Hulu in April 2026

Hulu has shared some first look images and a release month for the highly-anticipated The Handmaid’s Tale sequel series, The Testaments.

What's Happening:

The Testaments takes place in the dystopian theocracy of Gilead more than 15 years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale. The story follows the lives of three women, Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd), Agnes (Chase Infiniti) and Daisy (Lucy Halliday), whose fates become intertwined as they uncover the secrets of Gilead and the resistance against its regime.

As with The Handmaid’s Tale, The Testaments is based on a novel by Margaret Atwood, and is also created by Bruce Miller.

Ann Dowd will reprise her role as Aunt Lydia from the hit original series, with Elisabeth Moss as an executive producer of the series.

Additional cast members joining Dowd in the series include: Chase Infiniti Lucy Halliday Rowan Blanchard Mattea Conforti

Production began on The Testaments back in April 2025.

Hulu has revealed that The Testaments will arrive in April 2026, while also sharing several first look images from the series, which you can view below.

More Hulu News:

The new teaser for the upcoming second season of the hit Hulu series, Paradise, has arrived.

The Critics Choice Association announced the nominees for the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards, and Disney has received a total of 29 nominations this year.

The first teaser for the four-part return of Malcolm in the Middle has been revealed, with the project shifting from Disney+ to Hulu.

Kumail Nanjiani makes his return to stand-up after a decade away in the latest Hularious comedy special.