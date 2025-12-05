Disney Projects Earns Nearly 30 Nominations for the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards

"The Testament of Ann Lee," "Abbott Elementary" and the 20th Television produced "Nobody Wants This" have received the most nominations this year.

Today, the Critics Choice Association announced the nominees for the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards, and Disney has received a total of 29 nominations this year.

What’s Happening:

The Critics Choice Association has announced their nominees across film and television for the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.

The 31st annual award ceremony hosted by Chelsea Handler, airs live on E! and USA Network on Sunday, January 4th, 2026 from 7:00-10:00 p.m. ET.

Four new categories have been added to this year’s show, including Best Variety Series, Best Stunt Design, Best Casting and Ensemble, and Best Sound.

A number of Disney-related projects received nominations this year – 29 to be precise – including films like The Testament of Ann Lee and Summer of '69, shows like Abbott Elementary and Only Murders in the Building , and many projects worked on by ILM.

BEST ACTRESS

Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)

BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTRESS

Shannon Mahina Gorman – Rental Family (Searchlight Pictures)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett – Avatar: Fire and Ash (20th Century Studios) (also ILM)

Avatar: Fire and Ash Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson – F1 (Apple Original Films) ILM

Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell – Frankenstein (Netflix) - ILM

Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, Kirstin Hall – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures) ILM

Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean – Sinners (Warner Bros.) ILM

Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, Guy Williams – Superman (Warner Bros.) ILM

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Elio (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

BEST SONG

“Clothed by the Sun” – Daniel Blumberg – The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Alien: Earth ( FX )

FX Andor ( Disney+ )

Disney+ Paradise ( Hulu )

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise (Hulu)

Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary ( ABC )

ABC Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Nobody Wants This (Netflix / 20th Television)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix / 20th Television)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This (Netflix / 20th Television)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Timothy Simons – Nobody Wants This (Netflix / 20th Television)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Justine Lupe – Nobody Wants This (Netflix / 20th Television)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Summer of ’69 (Hulu)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

BEST TALK SHOW

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Head to the Critics Choice Awards website to see the full list of nominees for the 31st annual event.