Disney Projects Earns Nearly 30 Nominations for the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards
"The Testament of Ann Lee," "Abbott Elementary" and the 20th Television produced "Nobody Wants This" have received the most nominations this year.
Today, the Critics Choice Association announced the nominees for the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards, and Disney has received a total of 29 nominations this year.
What’s Happening:
- The Critics Choice Association has announced their nominees across film and television for the 2026 Critics Choice Awards.
- The 31st annual award ceremony hosted by Chelsea Handler, airs live on E! and USA Network on Sunday, January 4th, 2026 from 7:00-10:00 p.m. ET.
- Four new categories have been added to this year’s show, including Best Variety Series, Best Stunt Design, Best Casting and Ensemble, and Best Sound.
- A number of Disney-related projects received nominations this year – 29 to be precise – including films like The Testament of Ann Lee and Summer of '69, shows like Abbott Elementary and Only Murders in the Building, and many projects worked on by ILM.
- Disney nominations for the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards include:
BEST ACTRESS
- Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)
BEST YOUNG ACTOR / ACTRESS
- Shannon Mahina Gorman – Rental Family (Searchlight Pictures)
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis – The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Marvel Studios)
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett – Avatar: Fire and Ash (20th Century Studios) (also ILM)
- Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson – F1 (Apple Original Films) ILM
- Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell – Frankenstein (Netflix) - ILM
- Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, Kirstin Hall – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures) ILM
- Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean – Sinners (Warner Bros.) ILM
- Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, Guy Williams – Superman (Warner Bros.) ILM
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
- Elio (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
- Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Animation Studios)
BEST SONG
- “Clothed by the Sun” – Daniel Blumberg – The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)
BEST DRAMA SERIES
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Sterling K. Brown – Paradise (Hulu)
- Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- Nobody Wants This (Netflix / 20th Television)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix / 20th Television)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This (Netflix / 20th Television)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Timothy Simons – Nobody Wants This (Netflix / 20th Television)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Justine Lupe – Nobody Wants This (Netflix / 20th Television)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
- Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Summer of ’69 (Hulu)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
- Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex (FX on Hulu)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
- Bob’s Burgers (Fox / 20th Television Animation)
- Marvel Zombies (Disney+)
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Disney+)
BEST TALK SHOW
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Head to the Critics Choice Awards website to see the full list of nominees for the 31st annual event.
