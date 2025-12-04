Kumail Nanjiani Shares Some "Night Thoughts" as the Hularious Trailer for His First Stand-Up Special in Ten Years Drops

"Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts" premieres Friday, December 19th on Hulu.

Kumail Nanjiani makes his return to stand-up after a decade away in the latest Hularious comedy special.

What's Happening:

  • Hulu has shared the trailer and key art for their latest Hularious stand-up special, Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts.
  • After nearly a decade away, Kumail Nanjiani returns to Chicago, where he got his start in standup, in a new special that tackles anxiety, the perils of buying drugs pre-legalization, and most importantly, cat medication.
  • While taking a decade-long hiatus from standup, Nanjiani starred in movies like The Big Sick (which he also co-wrote with his wife Emily V. Gordon), The LEGO Ninjago MovieStuberGhostbusters: Frozen EmpireHistory of the World: Part II, and Eternals.
  • He has also guest-starred on numerous television series such as Bob’s BurgersPoker FaceOnly Murders in the BuildingKrapopolisThe BoysObi-Wan KenobiThe SimpsonsMurderville, and The Twilight Zone.

  • Night Thoughts is written, performed and executive produced by Kumail Nanjiani, and is directed by Bill Benz.
  • Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts premieres Friday, December 19th on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

