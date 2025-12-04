Kumail Nanjiani Shares Some "Night Thoughts" as the Hularious Trailer for His First Stand-Up Special in Ten Years Drops
"Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts" premieres Friday, December 19th on Hulu.
Kumail Nanjiani makes his return to stand-up after a decade away in the latest Hularious comedy special.
What's Happening:
- Hulu has shared the trailer and key art for their latest Hularious stand-up special, Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts.
- After nearly a decade away, Kumail Nanjiani returns to Chicago, where he got his start in standup, in a new special that tackles anxiety, the perils of buying drugs pre-legalization, and most importantly, cat medication.
- While taking a decade-long hiatus from standup, Nanjiani starred in movies like The Big Sick (which he also co-wrote with his wife Emily V. Gordon), The LEGO Ninjago Movie, Stuber, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, History of the World: Part II, and Eternals.
- He has also guest-starred on numerous television series such as Bob’s Burgers, Poker Face, Only Murders in the Building, Krapopolis, The Boys, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Simpsons, Murderville, and The Twilight Zone.
- Night Thoughts is written, performed and executive produced by Kumail Nanjiani, and is directed by Bill Benz.
- Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts premieres Friday, December 19th on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
