Sebastian Maniscalco Plays It Safe With Relatable Content in Hilarious New Ways in New Hulu Comedy Special "It Ain't Right"

Hulu is ready to drop the latest entry in their Hularious lineup, Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain’t Right, on the platform on November 21st. The new special promised family chaos, aging, and “little things that drive us all nuts” in Maniscalco’s signature style.

Well, live up to that promise this special did, with a heavy emphasis on that one-of-a-kind style that Maniscalco has. First and foremost, I know that Maniscalco has had some run-ins with controversy in the past, though anything regarding those topics (like previous reports of Elon Musk praise or political commentary) are not featured in the Hulu special.

What is offered instead are relatable anecdotes and routines about marital life, getting older, parking, what to watch on television, deliveries, and more. This also includes a lengthy rant about a trip to Universal Studios, something I couldn’t help but laugh at for many reasons, but also because I let myself wonder if this would be a different theme park destination had the special been on Peacock instead of Hulu.

I also use the term “routines” because not only is he telling the story in the traditional stand-up style, but he also spends a lot of time pantomiming around the stage. Ironic, considering a hefty chunk of the special is about how his body is betraying him as he advances in age. You might believe it listening to the jokes, but you won’t believe it watching as he moves around the stage with more flexibility than some guys half his age have.



The special overall is a good hour of escapism, as he doesn’t get too topical outside of challenging millennials who don’t know what cash is, or some commentary on the evolution of Jeff Bezos and why Maniscalco is getting mysterious aquarium deliveries. He stays within the bounds of comfortable commentary similar to most stand-ups, but unique and original enough to provide new laughs in well-worn territory. While I’m sure the live versions of this tour might go deeper or further into some more daring topics, it stays largely safe for the general Hulu audience.

Mansicalco is also known for a bit of screaming during his bits, so if it’s NOT safe for anything, that would be your sound bar. Sure, there is some language but nothing egregious or over the top. Not that a filmed comedy special featuring one man and a microphone would hold the attention of children anyway, but little ones need not be present for the show either.

It Ain’t Right is a welcome addition to the Hulu comedy lineup, Hularious, and I know that many fans have been waiting for Maniscalco to arrive on scene. Well, now he’s here with this special, filmed live in Chicago, and ready to entertain, just make sure your volume isn’t too loud. I give the special 7 out of 10 fake names on a theme park ticket.

Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain't Right arrives on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on November 21st.