Chad Powers Returns: Hulu Renews Hit Comedy Series for Season 2

Hulu's popular new comedy series, the Glen Powell-starring Chad Powers, will be returning for a second season.

  • Chad Powers premiered on Hulu back in September 2025 to some critical acclaim, and the series will be back for a second season.
  • The half-hour comedy series, which is produced by NFL duo Eli and Peyton Manning, is based off of a sketch created by Eli for ESPN+.
  • The video, made by Eli and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions for ESPN+, saw the younger Manning sib don a wig and prosthetic nose to go undercover as a walk-on for Penn State University’s football tryouts.
  • The new Hulu series stars:
    • Glen Powell as Russ Holliday/Chad Powers 
    • Perry Mattfeld as Ricky
    • Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd
    • Wynn Everett as Tricia
    • Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny
    • Steve Zahn as Jake Hudson
  • Chad Powers is now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. Be sure to check out Ben’s review of the hilarious new series.
