Chad Powers Returns: Hulu Renews Hit Comedy Series for Season 2

A wonderful holiday gift for fans of "Chad Powers"

Hulu's popular new comedy series, the Glen Powell-starring Chad Powers, will be returning for a second season.

What's Happening:

Chad Powers premiered on Hulu back in September 2025 to some critical acclaim, and the series will be back for a second season.

The half-hour comedy series, which is produced by NFL duo Eli and Peyton Manning, is based off of a sketch created by Eli for ESPN+.

The video, made by Eli and Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions for ESPN+, saw the younger Manning sib don a wig and prosthetic nose to go undercover as a walk-on for Penn State University’s football tryouts.

The new Hulu series stars: Glen Powell as Russ Holliday/Chad Powers Perry Mattfeld as Ricky Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd Wynn Everett as Tricia Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny Steve Zahn as Jake Hudson

Chad Powers is now streaming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Fans of Chad Powers can show off their love of the show with a new collection of merchandise – now available online!

