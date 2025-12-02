"The Artful Dodger" Season 2 Brings Jack Back and Into More Trouble Than Ever

The hit comedy-adventure returns this February with new dangers and deeper romance.

Jack Dawkins has wriggled out of tight corners before, but escaping the hangman’s noose, a relentless new lawman, and a love that could cost him his life might be more than even the Artful Dodger can outfox.









What’s Happening:

The Artful Dodger is officially back, bringing more chaos, charm, and high-stakes escapades to Port Victory. The hit comedy-adventure series starring Thomas Brodie-Sangster, David Thewlis, and Maia Mitchell returns for Season 2 on February 10, streaming on Hulu and on Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S., and on Disney+ internationally.

Picking up where the first season left off, the new chapter finds Jack facing greater danger, bigger schemes, and deeper emotional ties than ever before.

Jack Dawkins’ life has never been simple, but Season 2 begins with the infamous Artful Dodger in more trouble than he’s ever seen. With his neck literally on the line, Jack is staring down an appointment with the noose while being pursued across Port Victory by Inspector Boxer, the town’s newly arrived, no-nonsense lawman.

His one lifeline, Lady Belle, is also the one person he absolutely cannot risk seeing, as being near her could lead directly to his execution.

Lady Belle, meanwhile, is stepping boldly into her own future. Determined to build a career in medicine despite the expectations placed on her, she throws herself into her ambitions headfirst. Her dedication puts her in dangerous situations, but Belle is driven by both her calling and the unresolved love that still hangs precariously between her and Jack. Adding to the tension is Inspector Boxer, who not only wants to lock Jack up, but is increasingly drawn to Belle himself, setting the stage for a charged and complicated love triangle.

Of course, nothing involving the Artful Dodger would be complete without Fagin. The legendary schemer returns to drag Jack into their most perilous heist yet. At the same time, a killer is on the loose in Port Victory, and the growing threat forces unexpected alliances, daring escapes, and shocking twists.

This season expands the world of The Artful Dodger with new characters, bigger storytelling swings, and fresh locations. The returning cast includes Thomas Brodie-Sangster, David Thewlis, Maia Mitchell, Susie Porter, Damien Garvey, Tim Minchin, Lucy-Rose Leonard, Nicholas Burton, Kim Gyngell, Luke Carroll, Vivienne Awosoga, Aljin Abella, Brigid Zeneni and Albert Latailakepa. Joining them for Season 2 are Luke Bracey, Jeremy Sims, and Zac Burgess, each adding new dynamics to the ensemble.

Co-created by James McNamara and inspired by characters from Charles Dickens’ Oliver Twist, the series continues to be filmed in Sydney, Australia. Season 2 is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television’s Curio Pictures and receives support from the NSW State Government through Screen NSW’s Made in NSW Fund. Post-production, digital work, and visual effects are also supported by Screen NSW.

Behind the scenes, Jo Porter and Rachel Gardner return as Executive Producer/Producers for Curio Pictures, with James McNamara also serving as Writer and Executive Producer. Cameron Welsh is the Series Producer, and the writing team includes McNamara, Dan Knight, Kate Mulvany, and Miranda Tapsell. The season’s directors include Ben Young, Ben C. Lucas, and Gracie Otto, each bringing a fresh visual pulse to the story.

With danger escalating, allegiances shifting, and Jack’s future hanging by a thread, Season 2 promises more thrills, heart, humor, and inventive twists than ever before. Fans can expect an explosive ride filled with deception, reinvention, and the undeniable charm of the Artful Dodger himself.

