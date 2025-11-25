TV Recap: "All’s Fair" Episode 6 — Divorce, Desperation, and the Cost of Secrets

After weeks of unraveling tensions, All’s Fair reaches its most explosive hour yet as Allura and Chase finally face each other in mediation — and everything they’ve buried comes clawing to the surface. Emerald is still carrying the weight of her assault, Dina is quietly bracing for the unthinkable at home, and Carrington walks into the negotiation room more volatile than ever. “Divorce Is Like a Death” becomes a turning point for the entire firm: a day of wasabi-coaxed tears, strategic cruelty, painful confessions, and one devastating goodbye.

Episode 6: “Divorce is Like a Death” - Written by Ryan Myrphy & Joe Baken

Chase Monroe (Matthew Noszka) meets with Carrington Lane (Sarah Paulson), who again mocks his hair before spritzing him with dry shampoo and slipping into her increasingly strange mother-dominatrix dynamic. To control the mood in mediation, she explains, it’s all about emotion: he needs to cry more than Allura. To ensure the tears, she hands him a handkerchief coated in wasabi. “Every tear you shed is another $100k in your pocket.”

At Grant Ronson Greene, Allura Grant (Kim Kardashian) and Chase sit opposite each other, joined respectively by Dina Standish (Glenn Close), and Carr with Alberta Dome (Lorraine Toussaint). Judge Robert DeLancie (Peter MacNicol) presides. Before things begin, Chase texts Allura: “You look hot.”

Emerald Greene (Niecy Nash-Betts) arrives late with a sealed folder for Dina. Whatever’s inside visibly pleases Dina — and visibly alarms Carr. The judge urges them to avoid litigation and asks the couple to speak directly to each other. Carr kicks Chase under the table to get him to go first, then makes him sit back down to deliver it her way. Chase recounts seeing Allura for the first time at a game and how she “saw him for him” — not his background. He gets emotional as Carr hands him tissue after tissue. His sincerity hits Allura hard, and she excuses herself in tears.

In the bathroom, Dina comforts Allura until Allura reveals she has just gotten her period — meaning “the embryos didn’t take.” Dina is stunned when Allura admits she broke the law by having their last two embryos implanted without Chase.

Back in the room, Allura describes the life she thought they were building, the kids they planned to have once things settled, and the secret life Chase had been leading. She ends by saying, “I just really believed in you.” Chase tries to respond, but Carr stops him. The judge calls recess.

In a side room, Carr and Alberta strategize. Chase believes the judge will see he was wrong; Carr begins badmouthing Allura until Chase shuts it down. Alberta refocuses them on the prenup: the “prevailing party” clause means whoever challenges it risks walking away with nothing. Alberta believes she’s found a way to get Allura to nullify it for them.

Back in the hearing, Alberta questions Allura about the Albus Grant Charitable Trust, which funds scholarships at Allura’s high school. Allura admits she only attended that school for two years — the first half of high school she was sent to a reform school in Vermont due to her tough mother. Alberta presses whether the trust covers the reform school; Allura says no, she bought the school and shut it down. Alberta asks why this asset wasn’t listed in the prenup.

The judge immediately asks for a sidebar with Allura and Dina. He notes the building wasn’t on their asset disclosures and says this makes him question what else might have been misrepresented. When he meets with Chase’s team, he reprimands Carr and Alberta for manipulation. Carr threatens to stop sending him “cushy mediation gigs.” He orders mediation to proceed as if no prenup exists.

Emerald and Dina discuss the folder. Dina doesn’t want to go this low. Emerald points out they’re not in court, and the video would be devastating for Carr. Dina shares that she feels she “did wrong by Carr” by not letting her join Liberty and Allura years ago — she feels responsible for who Carr became and doesn’t want to cause her more pain.

Chase finds Allura in the hallway and says her story makes sense. She warns him not to apologize in a courtroom or law office because it’s viewed as an admission of guilt. When he tries to touch her face, she checks the time and says they need to go back in.

During mediation, Carr demands $1 million per month, split properties, 50% of Grant Ronson Greene & Associates, and Allura would get everything else, including the embryos. Carr notes that IVF clinics destroy embryos during custody disputes.

Allura responds: “There are no embryos.” She admits she implanted the last two three weeks ago and got her period that morning. Carr immediately accuses her of illegally implanting “communal property” and “murdering their embryos.” She vows further lawsuits.

Chase asks if Allura is serious. Then he breaks down, saying, “I don’t care if I’m not supposed to say it, I am so sorry, Allura.” He tells Carr and Alberta he wants it all to end today.

Dina slips out when she sees a call from Dougie’s hospice nurse. Allura and Emerald rush to Dina, who tells Emerald she must lead the rest of the hearing. Emerald resists — the firm’s future is at stake — but Dina and Allura push her forward.

Emerald returns to the table and lays out what will happen if this goes to court. She shows a 2022 game where Chase made “statistically impossible mistakes” consistent with high-stakes debts from card-sharking, plus emails to support it. She calls Chase “an equal-opportunity cheater.”

Carr fires back, bringing up Emerald’s scrubbed “steamy photoshoot” and threatening Page Six coverage. Emerald stares her down and says, “This ends today.” Emerald then plays the cruiser video from Officer Pryzybylski (Caleb Alexander Smith), showing Carr’s DUI arrest and explicit complaints about deserving a “free pass” because she could’ve stayed and given her hot, horny client a blowjob instead of driving.

Carr lunges across the table, grabs Emerald’s tablet, calls her a “dirty cop,” and vows to report her to the state bar. She gets in Allura’s face saying, “I am better than you in every single way imaginable,” rubbing motherhood in her face. Alberta is the only one who can pull her back.

Carr retreats to the lunchroom. Emerald follows and encourages her to settle. Carr vents about single motherhood and running a business alone. Emerald reminds her she’s also a single mother of three boys and explains how she was once told she wasn’t a good fit for law school. “You do not have to try to destroy us just to prove you’re as good as we are,” Emerald says.

“Better. I am better than you,” Carr replies — but the edge is gone. Emerald then offers to put in a good word for Ami’s application to Benedict Hall, where she serves on the board. Carr asks why Emerald is being nice to her.

Allura steps in and says they should’ve asked Carr to come with them when they left the old firm. She apologizes “for any pain I’ve caused you” and says she wishes she could take it back.

Carr breaks down. They hug. Carr agrees to a 50/50 split and assets distributed as originally agreed.

Late at night, Chase sits waiting on the lobby stairs. When Allura finally appears, she offers a handshake. He holds her hand longer than necessary… pulls her into him… and kisses her. She kisses him back for a moment — before stepping away. She gives him one last look and walks out, leaving him frozen, realizing what he destroyed.

At home, Dina lies in bed beside Dougie (Ed O’Neill), fireplace and candles glowing. His breathing is soft, slow, and erratic. She holds him, places her head on his shoulder, and cries quietly as he slips away in her arms.

Songs Featured in This Episode:

“Run From Me” by Timber Timbre

“Come into My Arms” by November Ultra

Next episode: “Letting Go” - Streaming Tuesday, December 2nd, on Hulu.

Dina struggles to say goodbye. Carr and Liberty's feud spills beyond the office.