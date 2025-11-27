Nader Sisters Take Manhattan Again for Season 2 of "Love Thy Nader"

The Nader Sisters' Big Apple dreams are set to continue, as a second season is coming to Hulu and Freeform next year.

The Nader Sisters are coming back for another bite of the Big Apple, as Love Thy Nader returns for its second season in 2026 on Hulu and Freeform.

What's Happening:

Freeform has announced that Brooks, Mary Holland, Grace Ann and Sarah Jane Nader will be back for a second season of the hit reality series Love Thy Nader in early 2026.

Love Thy Nader premiered in August 2025, immediately drawing attention for the Nader sisters’ Southern charm, humor, and honesty.

The show highlights their journey through modeling, public heartbreak, and chasing big-city dreams, emphasizing that family outweighs fame.

The reality series follows Brooks, Mary Holland, Grace Ann, and Sarah Jane Nader, who moved from the Louisiana bayou to New York City.

Brooks’ success pushes the sisters into the high-pressure modeling world, Manhattan social circles, and increased public interest in their personal lives.

At its core, the series shows that in a city where dreams can rise or fall fast, having your sisters by your side is what matters most.

Check out our review of Love Thy Nader's first season ahead of the show's return to Hulu and Freeform in early 2026.

