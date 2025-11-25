"Far Cry" Series Coming to FX from "Always Sunny" Star Rob Mac and "Alien: Earth" Creator Noah Hawley

Fans of the Far Cry video games got some exciting news this week, as we learned that the Disney-owned FX basic cable network will be home to a new television series based on the franchise. But even better for TV fans, the series is being co-created by Alien: Earth's Noah Hawley and It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator/star Rob Mac, AKA Rob McElhenney.

What's happening:

FX has ordered a TV series based on the Far Cry video game franchise, which will stream on Hulu in the United States and Disney+ internationally.

The series will be co-created by Noah Hawley (Legion, Fargo, Alien: Earth) and Rob Mac (It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Mythic Quest, Welcome to Wrexham).

The series will follow an anthology format like the Far Cry video games, and Mac will star on the show. Both Hawley and Mac will serve as executive producers.

What they're saying:

Rob Mac: "Getting to work alongside Noah Hawley is a dream realized. Ubisoft has been remarkably generous, entrusting us with one of the most iconic video-game worlds ever created. And through it all, my FX family continues to lift me up with their constant belief and support."

"What I love about the Far Cry game franchise is it’s an anthology. Each game is a variation of a theme, the same way each season of Fargo is a variation on a theme. To create a big action show that can change from year to year, while always exploring the nature of humanity through this complex and chaotic lens is a dream come true. I’m excited to partner with Rob and bring our shared irreverent, ambitious sensibility to the screen." President of FX Entertainment Nick Grad: "FX has had magnificent partnerships with Rob Mac and Noah Hawley for a combined six series and 32 seasons of television, and we couldn’t be more excited that they are teaming up for Far Cry. I have no doubt that they will tell this story in a way that is original, gripping and wildly entertaining. We also want to thank our partners at Ubisoft for entrusting us with this beloved property."

