FX’s "English Teacher" Canceled After Two Critically Acclaimed Seasons

Class dismissed — FX is ending English Teacher despite rave reviews and award nominations.

FX is closing the book on English Teacher after two seasons.





What’s Happening:

According to Deadline, the network has decided not to move forward with a third season of the critically acclaimed comedy from creator and star Brian Jordan Alvarez.

The decision comes about six weeks after the release of Season 2, which continued to follow high school teacher Evan Marquez (Alvarez) as he navigated the chaotic world of teenage politics and faculty drama.

The ensemble cast included Stephanie Koenig, Enrico Colantoni, Sean Patton, and Carmen Christopher, each reprising their roles as Evan’s eccentric coworkers and occasional allies.

Despite stellar reviews, English Teacher earned an impressive 98% on Rotten Tomatoes for Season 1 and a perfect 100% for Season 2, FX ultimately decided to end the series.

Season 1 had also earned nominations from the Critics' Choice Awards, Film Independent Spirit Awards, and the WGA Awards, cementing its reputation as a standout in FX’s comedy lineup.

The show’s future had been uncertain since its initial renewal came months after the first season’s finale, and its creator, Alvarez, recently faced sexual assault allegations made by a former colleague, Jon Ebeling, which brought further scrutiny to the production.

English Teacher was executive produced by Alvarez alongside Paul Simms, Jonathan Krisel, Dave King, Kathryn Dean, and Jake Bender & Zach Dunn, and produced by FX Productions.

While the story of Evan Marquez has reached its final bell, English Teacher leaves behind a legacy as one of FX’s most sharply written and most talked-about comedies.







