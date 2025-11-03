FX's "Snowfall" Spinoff Ordered for Hulu in 2026
Gail Bean and Isaiah John will reprise their roles in the 1990s-set series.
Two years after Snowfall came to an end, a spinoff series has been ordered for the FX drama.
What's Happening:
- FX has announced a spinoff to Snowfall has been ordered to series, set to debut sometime in 2026 on Hulu.
- Snowfall's Gail Bean ("Wanda Bell-Simmons") and Isaiah John ("Leon Simmons") will reprise their roles on the still-untitled spinoff, joined by franchise newcomers Asante Blackk, Peyton Alex Smith and Simmie Sims III.
- The spinoff is set in ‘90s Los Angeles soon after the end of the original series, as a recovering addict strives to take West Coast rap mainstream — while gang wars erupt and record labels move to exploit hip hop culture for their own gain
- The six-season Snowfall first aired on FX from 2017-2023 and was set in the 1980s, centering on the crack epidemic and its impact on Los Angeles.
- Snowfall was created by the late John Singleton alongside Eric Amadio and Dave Andron. The spinoff is from Executive Producer Malcolm Spellman (The Falcon and The Winter Soldier), joined by Andron and his fellow Snowfall alumni Thomas Schlamme, Julie DeJoie, Michael London and Trevor Engelson. The series is produced by FX Productions.
What They're Saying:
- Nick Grad (President, FX Entertainment): “This new series takes us back to one of the most formative eras in music with the birth of the West Coast rap revolution. We worked with Malcolm Spellman on the documentary series Hip Hop Uncovered and he has encyclopedic knowledge of this material. This is a breakout starring role for Gail Bean and, as always, Isaiah John is terrific along with the ensemble cast. Snowfall was one of the most successful FX dramas ever and we’re excited that Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme and other veterans of the Snowfall creative team are on board."
