A24 Casts Claire Danes and Ewan McGregor in New Hulu Original Series "The Spot"

"Bill & Ted" co-creator Ed Solomon created the series.
by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Back in June, we shared the news that actress Kate Winslet had departed the Hulu original series The Spot, on which she was set to star and executive produce, over creative differences. And today we learned who will be replacing Winslet in the lead role, plus another A-list actor who has signed on to the project. More details can be found below.

What's happening:

  • Deadline has reported that Actress Claire Danes (Shopgirl) has been cast in the lead role for Hulu's upcoming original series The Spot from production company A24 (Moonlight) and creator/showrunner Ed Solomon (Men In Black).
  • Danes replaces Kate Winslet (Titanic), who left the project over the summer and also served as executive producer on The Spot.
  • Similarly, actor Ewan McGregor (Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi) has joined the cast of The Spot in a lead role.
  • Also according to Deadline, The Spot will be about "a successful surgeon and her school teacher husband who begin to suspect she might be responsible for a child’s hit-and-run death."

More Hulu News:

Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino