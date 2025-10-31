A24 Casts Claire Danes and Ewan McGregor in New Hulu Original Series "The Spot"

Back in June, we shared the news that actress Kate Winslet had departed the Hulu original series The Spot, on which she was set to star and executive produce, over creative differences. And today we learned who will be replacing Winslet in the lead role, plus another A-list actor who has signed on to the project. More details can be found below.

What's happening:

Deadline has reported that Actress Claire Danes (Shopgirl) has been cast in the lead role for Hulu's upcoming original series The Spot from production company A24 (Moonlight) and creator/showrunner Ed Solomon (Men In Black).

Danes replaces Kate Winslet (Titanic), who left the project over the summer and also served as executive producer on The Spot.

Similarly, actor Ewan McGregor (Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi) has joined the cast of The Spot in a lead role.

Also according to Deadline, The Spot will be about "a successful surgeon and her school teacher husband who begin to suspect she might be responsible for a child’s hit-and-run death."

