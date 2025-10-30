Hulu Orders Pilot Based on "Southern Bastards" Graphic Novel Series

The pilot is being written and directed by Nia DaCosta, who previously helmed "The Marvels" for Disney.

Hulu has given a pilot order to a project titled Southern Bastards, based on the graphic novel series of the same name.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports on the pilot order for Southern Bastards, which is based on the graphic novel series of the same name by Jason Aaron and Jason Latour.

Southern Bastards follows a tenacious military vet into Craw County, Alabama, in search of her estranged father. What she finds is a murderous hornet’s nest of organized crime run by the winningest high school football coach in the South.

The pilot heralds from writers and executive producers Bill Dubuque (Ozark, The Accountant) and Nia DaCosta (Candyman, The Marvels), and if picked up to series, will be showrun by Matt Olmstead (Chicago P.D., Law & Order: Organized Crime).

DaCosta is also set to direct the pilot, in addition to excecutive producing through her The Once and Future, Inc. production banner.

First released in 2014 through Image Comics, the Southern Bastards graphic novel series centers on a small town in Alabama where residents love their BBQ, high school football, and organized crime.

More Hulu News: