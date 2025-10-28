Photos/Videos: A Cuisine-Filled Afternoon with Director Jay Roach Celebrating the Digital Release of "The Roses"

In celebration of the digital release of Searchlight’s The Roses, Laughing Place was invited out to Gourmandise School in Santa Monica, CA for a chaotic culinary experience.

Directed by Jay Roach and written by Tony McNamara, the film is a darkly comedic reimagining of the classic The War of the Roses.

The Roses released theatrically on August 29, 2025. Directed by Jay Roach and written by Tony McNamara, the film is a darkly comedic reimagining of the classic The War of the Roses. Starring Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch as Ivy and Theo Rose, a power couple whose seemingly idyllic marriage begins to crumble under the weight of ambition, resentment, and ego. After a catastrophic architectural accident, Theo’s career begins to fall just as Ivy’s success in her seafood restaurant We’ve Got Crabs begins to spike. Their relationship, once strong, falls into a battle of pride and revenge. With supporting roles from Andy Samberg and Kate McKinnon, The Roses combines dark humor with honest truths about love that ultimately ends in tragedy.

Of course, in celebration of the film, we were invited on a seafood journey that attendees had a hand in creating. As someone with an avid aversion to cooking, I was genuinely excited to jump out of my comfort zone. Thanks to Gourmandise School’s expert staff, we were guided through the process of creating a seafood stew known as bouillabaisse. Utilizing lobster, onions, garlic, saffron, and a multitude of other ingredients, we were able to help make the broth for the delicious fried soft crab entree during a special luncheon in honor of the film.

The three course meal included a delicious Maryland Crab Cake with Baby Arugula & Fennel Salad, our crafted Bouillabaise Seafood Stew, and Triple Chocolate Brownie with Cocoa Nibs.

During the luncheon, attendees sat down to enjoy the meal with director Jay Roach, who shared stories about bringing the darkly comedic world of The Roses to life alongside writer Tony McNamara and stars Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch. Roach was incredibly kind, answering dozens of questions about the film.

Just like the film, the event ended with destruction. Two cakes designed after the exploding house from the film were created just to rip apart with our hands. Jay Roach got his own cake to destroy. You can check out some highlights of the event below, including cake smashing, cooking, and interview clips with Jay Roach.

