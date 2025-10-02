Searchlight Pictures' "Super Troopers 3: Winter Soldiers" Adds Three New Cast Members as Production Concludes

Fans of the Broken Lizard comedy troupe and its theatrical movie outings will appreciate the news that production has wrapped on the third installment of the Super Troopers franchise, entitled Super Troopers 3: Winter Soldiers (clearly a play on the title of Marvel Studios’ Captain America: The Winter Soldier) from Searchlight Pictures. This upcoming sequel has also added three new names to its cast.

What’s happening:

The Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures will be releasing Super Troopers 3: Winter Soldiers from the sketch comedy group Broken Lizard, and the film has already wrapped production.

Super Troopers 3 is being directed by Jay Chandrasekhar ( The Dukes of Hazzard ) and was written by Broken Lizard members Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, Erik Stolhanske, and Chandrasekhar. The first Super Troopers movie was released back in 2001, while the first sequel hit theaters 17 years later in 2018.

Three new cast members have also been added to the new film: Sakina Jaffrey from Disney/Pixar's Soul, Jon Rudnitsky from Saturday Night Live, and Lisa Gilroy from Twisted Metal. They join Brian Cox (X2: X-Men United), Marisa Coughlan (Teaching Mrs. Tingle), Nat Faxon (The Way Way Back), Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl), Andrew Dismukes (SNL), Hannah Simone (New Girl), and Iqbal Theba (Glee), along with the five Broken Lizard members listed above.

Broken Lizard formed in 1989 at Colgate University in upstate New York, and Super Troopers is considered something of a cult favorite among underground comedy fans. Other movies from the troupe include Puddle Cruiser, Club Dread, Beerfest, The Slammin’ Salmon, and Quasi.

