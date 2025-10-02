From “Avengers: Doomsday” to “Behemoth!”: David Harbour Reteaming with Pedro Pascal for New Tony Gilroy Movie

The two MCU stars will once more work together in the mysterious new Searchlight Pictures project.

David Harbour and Pedro Pascal are going from fighting Doctor Doom together to facing off with a Behemoth! …Or dealing with whatever the mysterious plot is in the upcoming Tony Gilroy movie that is.

What’s Happening:

Stranger Things star David Harbour is in negotiations to team with Pedro Pascal in Searchlight Pictures’ Behemoth! The news comes via Deadline

star David Harbour is in negotiations to team with Pedro Pascal in Searchlight Pictures’ The news comes via The upcoming film is writer-director Tony Gilroy’s follow-up to his acclaimed, Emmy-winning Star Wars series, Andor , which completed its two-season run this year.

series, , which completed its two-season run this year. Almost nothing is known about the storyline for Behemoth! beyond the enthusiastic title as yet, except that Gilroy has previously said the film involves a cellist. Pascal’s involvement in the film was revealed in August

beyond the enthusiastic title as yet, except that Gilroy has previously said the film involves a cellist. Pascal’s involvement in the film This will be a quick reunion for Pascal and Harbour, who will both be seen first in 2026’s Avengers: Doomsday, reprising their MCU roles as Mister Fantastic and Red Guardian after starring, respectively, in this year’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Thunderbolts*.