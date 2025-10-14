Searchlight’s Dark Comedy “The Roses” Comes Home on Digital, Blu-ray and DVD
The remake of “The War of the Roses” stars Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch.
Recent Searchlight Pictures release The Roses is coming home, with Digital, Blu-ray and DVD versions announced for the film.
What’s Happening:
- Dark comedy The Roses, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman, will be released on Digital on October 21, followed by Blu-ray and DVD releases on November 25.
- Directed by Jay Roach (Austin Powers), the film also stars Andy Samberg, Allison Janney, Belinda Bromilow, Sunita Mani, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao, and Kate McKinnon.
- Based on the 1989 movie, The War of the Roses, and the earlier 1981 novel of the same name by Warren Adler, the film stars Colman and Cumberbatch as a seemingly perfect couple who begin to unleash their hidden resentment towards each other in ever escalating ways.
- Bonus features on the Digital & Blu-ray versions include:
- Gag Reel
- Featurettes:
- A House To Fight For – A behind-the-front-door look at the epicenter of both beauty and acrimony. See the construction of the Roses’ home, hear from the designer and the filmmakers on their vision, and discover the actors’ wish to take everything from the house home with them.
- The Roses: An Inside Look – Hear from the cast and filmmakers about making The Roses. Learn about the actors’ connection and chemistry, and join the grounded, satirical, British, wry wit that only Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch can pull off.
- Comedy Gold – This cast is stacked with comedy talent bringing Tony McNamara’s witty dialogue to life with Jay Roach directing. Even Olivia Colman had to ask about this special cast, “How the F did we get them?"
- In his review, Laughing Place’s own Ben Breitbart recommended The Roses, albeit with a cautionary note, writing, “There’s no denying The Roses is a strong film — one that proves you can make an audience deeply care for characters while still delivering a biting comedy. But that same emotional investment makes the final act all the more unsettling."
- Per usual, I’ll bemoan that Disney never puts their Searchlight movies on 4K. Come on, guys! I’m still waiting on that 4K for Ready or Not! (maybe with the sequel finally on the way it’ll finally happen?)
