More Propane and Propane Accessories: "King of the Hill Scores" Two Season Renewal at Hulu

This will keep the iconic animated series going through at least Season 17.

Hulu's revival of King of the Hill has scored a two season renewal, with the popular animated series set to continue through Season 17.

What's Happening:

King of the Hill initially returned to Hulu earlier this year for its 14th season, which garnered some impressive ratings, bringing in 4.4 million views around the world during its first week of release.

The initial order consisted of 20 episodes, which will include the upcoming 15th season.

Now, Hulu has gone a step further by ordering an additional 20 episodes, which will make up Seasons 16 and 17.

Season 14 premiered on Monday, August 4th following its world premiere at San Diego Comic-Con, which included an activation recreating the show’s famous Arlen, Texas.

King of the Hill was created by Mike Judge (Beavis and Butt-Head) and Greg Daniels (The Office).

The revival series stars the voices of: Mike Judge as Hank Hill Kathy Najimy as Peggy Hill Stephen Root as Bill Dauterive Pamela Adlon as Bobby Hill Johnny Hardwick / Toby Huss as Dale Gribble Ashley Gardner as Nancy Gribble Ronny Chieng as Kahn Souphanousinphone Lauren Tom as Connie Tai Leclaire as Joseph Gribble Kenneth Choi as Ted Wassanasong Ki Hong Lee as Chane Wassanasong Keith David as Brian Robertson Anthony "Citric" Campos as Emilio

The upcoming 15th season of King of the Hill will premiere on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in 2026.

Check out Luke's review of the premiere episode of Season 14 of King of the Hill.

More Hulu News: