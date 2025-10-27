London Calling: Sixth Season of "Only Murders in the Building" Rumored to Take on a Murder Mystery Across the Pond

Potential spoilers ahead for the fifth season finale of "Only Murders in the Building"

Reports seem to indicate that the next season of Only Murders in the Building might be taking our intrepid trio out of the Arconia and across the pond to London.

Deadline reports that a potential sixth season of the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building would see the trio of Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) taking their crime-solving skills to London.

This would not be the first time the show has covered a murder "outside the building," as Season 4 saw the trio venture across the country to California.

While the show has not yet been officially renewed for a sixth season, that news will likely come following tomorrow's Season 5 finale – something that is expected given the show's ongoing popularity. In fact, the location hopping to London may be hinted at in said finale.

This season has seen the trio attempting to solve the murder of The Arconia’s beloved doorman, Lester, and at the end of the penultimate episode, it looked as if they'd found his murderer.

Only Murders in the Building hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie).

