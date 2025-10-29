"The Roses" from Searchlight Pictures to Make Its Hulu Streaming Debut Next Month
The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Coleman
Those who missed the new movie The Roses from the Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures will have a chance to catch it from the comfort of their own homes when the film hits Hulu in November. More details below.
What's happening:
- Searchlight Pictures' 2025 black comedy film The Roses will be streaming exclusively via Hulu (or Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers) starting on Thursday, November 20th.
- The Roses was directed by Jay Roach (Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery) and stars Olivia Coleman (The Favourite), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Kate McKinnon (Barbie), Andy Samberg (Palm Springs), and Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who).
- The movie is a remake of The War of the Roses from 1989, and both films are adaptations of the 1981 novel The War of the Roses by Warren Adler.
Watch THE ROSES | Stream it on Hulu on Disney+ | Searchlight Pictures:
