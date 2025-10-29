"The Roses" from Searchlight Pictures to Make Its Hulu Streaming Debut Next Month

Those who missed the new movie The Roses from the Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures will have a chance to catch it from the comfort of their own homes when the film hits Hulu in November. More details below.

What's happening:

Searchlight Pictures' 2025 black comedy film The Roses will be streaming exclusively via Hulu (or Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers) starting on Thursday, November 20th.

The Roses was directed by Jay Roach (Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery) and stars Olivia Coleman (The Favourite), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Kate McKinnon (Barbie), Andy Samberg (Palm Springs), and Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who).

The movie is a remake of The War of the Roses from 1989, and both films are adaptations of the 1981 novel The War of the Roses by Warren Adler.

Watch THE ROSES | Stream it on Hulu on Disney+ | Searchlight Pictures:

