Olivia Wilde Joins “Behemoth!” – Tony Gilroy’s Latest Movie for Searchlight Pictures

The new movie will also star Pedro Pascal and David Harbour.

Olivia Wilde is the latest actor to join the star-studded cast of Searchlight Pictures' upcoming film Behemoth! from Andor creator Tony Gilroy.

Deadline reports that Wilde has joined the cast of Behemoth! alongside the previously announced additions of Pedro Pascal, David Harbour and Eva Victor.

Almost nothing is known about the storyline for Behemoth! beyond the enthusiastic title as yet, except that Gilroy has previously said the film involves a cellist.

Principal photography begins this week in Los Angeles, with release plans to be revealed at a later date.

So far, there are no details regarding Wilde's character.

The actress is perhaps best known in Disney circles as Quorra in 2010's TRON: Legacy. She's gone on to become an established director, notably directing 2022's Don't Worry Darling.

Upcoming credits for Wilde include The Invite, which she stars in and directed opposite Seth Rogan, Penelope Cruz and Edward Norton, and Gregg Araki’s I Want Your Sex.

Gilroy is also set to produce the film with Sanne Wohlenberg.

