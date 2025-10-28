Olivia Wilde Joins “Behemoth!” – Tony Gilroy’s Latest Movie for Searchlight Pictures

The new movie will also star Pedro Pascal and David Harbour.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

Olivia Wilde is the latest actor to join the star-studded cast of Searchlight Pictures' upcoming film Behemoth! from Andor creator Tony Gilroy.

What's Happening:

  • Deadline reports that Wilde has joined the cast of Behemoth! alongside the previously announced additions of Pedro Pascal, David Harbour and Eva Victor.
  • Almost nothing is known about the storyline for Behemoth! beyond the enthusiastic title as yet, except that Gilroy has previously said the film involves a cellist.
  • Principal photography begins this week in Los Angeles, with release plans to be revealed at a later date.
  • So far, there are no details regarding Wilde's character.
  • The actress is perhaps best known in Disney circles as Quorra in 2010's TRON: Legacy. She's gone on to become an established director, notably directing 2022's Don't Worry Darling.
  • Upcoming credits for Wilde include The Invite, which she stars in and directed opposite Seth Rogan, Penelope Cruz and Edward Norton, and Gregg Araki’s I Want Your Sex.
  • Gilroy is also set to produce the film with Sanne Wohlenberg.

More Disney Movie News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now