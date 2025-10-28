Disney's 2000 Animated Feature "The Emperor's New Groove" Getting a 4K Disc and Digital Release

A couple of months ago we learned that a restored version of Disney's 2000 cult-hit animated feature The Emperor's New Groove would be getting a limited theatrical rerelease this fall at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. And now The Walt Disney Company has revealed that the film will be released on 4K Ultra-High Definition disc and digital formats in December. More details below.

What's happening:

The Emperor's New Groove is coming to 4K UHD disc and digital formats on Tuesday, December 9th for the Walt Disney Animation Studios movie's 25th anniversary.

Digital platforms will include Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. Disney says the physical release will come in "a box inside another box" though the company did not release images of the packaging with the announcement.

This will follow a limited theatrical rerelease of the restored version of the film at Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre from Friday, November 21st through Monday the 24th, which will include a Fan Event that Friday evening.

The Emperor's New Groove stars the voices of David Spade as Kuzco, John Goodman as Pacha, Eartha Kitt as Yzma, Patrick Warburton as Kronk, and Wendie Malick as Chicha.

It was directed by Mark Dindal (Cats Don't Dance), who also went on to helm Chicken Little for Disney and The Garfield Movie for Sony.

