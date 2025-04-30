Fork n’ Film Presents “The Emperor’s New Groove” an Event Exclusively for D23 Gold Members

It’s a perfect time to become a D23 Gold member.
D23 Gold members have an exclusive event just for them presented by Fork n’ Film.

What’s Happening:

  • D23 and Fork n’ Film are excited to present a remarkable dining experience inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Emperor’s New Groove.
  • This exclusive event features a special movie and menu pairing designed specifically for D23 Gold Members.
  • Join your beloved characters on a whimsical journey while enjoying a unique culinary experience.
  • Savor a variety of beverages and dishes inspired by the film's most memorable moments, all brought to life on screen.
  • This delightful fusion of flavors and cinematic magic creates a one-of-a-kind adventure that only Fork n’ Film can offer.

Fork n’ Film Locations and Dates For This Exclusive Screening:

  • Los Angeles – June 14 & 15 at 1:30 p.m.
  • New York – June 14 & 15 at 1:30 p.m.
  • London – June 14 at 1:30 p.m.
  • Las Vegas – June 14 at 1:30 p.m.
  • Portland – June 14 at 1:30 p.m.

About Fork n’ Film:

  • Fork n’ Film is where cinema and cuisine merge for a unique sensory experience.
  • The innovative approach transforms traditional dining and movie-watching into an immersive adventure, allowing guests to savor the films they love.
  • Each multicourse meal is designed to reflect your favorite movies, with dishes served as they appear on screen, enhancing engagement and enjoyment.
  • This extraordinary concept invites you to fully immerse yourself in the film's universe, stimulating your senses beyond sight and sound.
  • Collaborating with a diverse team of chefs, they offer a gastronomic journey that blurs the lines between observer and participant.
  • At Fork n’ Film, they believe films should be experienced in their entirety taste, smell, and relish the cinematic world.

