Fork n’ Film Presents “The Emperor’s New Groove” an Event Exclusively for D23 Gold Members
It’s a perfect time to become a D23 Gold member.
D23 Gold members have an exclusive event just for them presented by Fork n’ Film.
What’s Happening:
- D23 and Fork n’ Film are excited to present a remarkable dining experience inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Emperor’s New Groove.
- This exclusive event features a special movie and menu pairing designed specifically for D23 Gold Members.
- Join your beloved characters on a whimsical journey while enjoying a unique culinary experience.
- Savor a variety of beverages and dishes inspired by the film's most memorable moments, all brought to life on screen.
- This delightful fusion of flavors and cinematic magic creates a one-of-a-kind adventure that only Fork n’ Film can offer.
Fork n’ Film Locations and Dates For This Exclusive Screening:
- Los Angeles – June 14 & 15 at 1:30 p.m.
- New York – June 14 & 15 at 1:30 p.m.
- London – June 14 at 1:30 p.m.
- Las Vegas – June 14 at 1:30 p.m.
- Portland – June 14 at 1:30 p.m.
About Fork n’ Film:
- Fork n’ Film is where cinema and cuisine merge for a unique sensory experience.
- The innovative approach transforms traditional dining and movie-watching into an immersive adventure, allowing guests to savor the films they love.
- Each multicourse meal is designed to reflect your favorite movies, with dishes served as they appear on screen, enhancing engagement and enjoyment.
- This extraordinary concept invites you to fully immerse yourself in the film's universe, stimulating your senses beyond sight and sound.
- Collaborating with a diverse team of chefs, they offer a gastronomic journey that blurs the lines between observer and participant.
- At Fork n’ Film, they believe films should be experienced in their entirety taste, smell, and relish the cinematic world.
More Entertainment News:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com