The theater doesn't get darker, they snuff out the light.

Fans can head to a Kuzcotopia of their own in Hollywood later this year, when a fan-favorite classic from the Walt Disney Animation Studios comes back to the historic El Capitan Theatre.

What’s Happening:

Announced during Destination D23’s celebration of The Emperor’s New Groove, the fan-favorite animated classic is heading back to Hollywood.

Originally released on December 10th, 2000 - meaning the film is celebrating its 25th(!) anniversary this year - a restored version of the movie is set to arrive at the historic El Capitan Theatre in November.

More specifics were revealed

Tickets go on sale in November.