Boom Baby! A Restored "The Emperor's New Groove" Heads Back to the El Capitan Theatre Later This Year
The theater doesn't get darker, they snuff out the light.
Fans can head to a Kuzcotopia of their own in Hollywood later this year, when a fan-favorite classic from the Walt Disney Animation Studios comes back to the historic El Capitan Theatre.
What’s Happening:
- Announced during Destination D23’s celebration of The Emperor’s New Groove, the fan-favorite animated classic is heading back to Hollywood.
- Originally released on December 10th, 2000 - meaning the film is celebrating its 25th(!) anniversary this year - a restored version of the movie is set to arrive at the historic El Capitan Theatre in November.
- More specifics were revealed shortly after the panel by the theater itself, revealing that the classic will arrive on the big screen once again at the theater starting on November 21st, running through the 24th, with a special fan event also taking place on the 21st.
- Tickets go on sale in November.
- Unlike most of the fare that came shortly before it, The Emperor’s New Groove is a stand-out fan-favorite film from the Walt Disney Animation Studios. It wasn’t a princess-based fairy tale, nor was it a musical, and instead delivered a comedic adventure buddy film known for its fast-paced humor and unique antics and quirky animation style that are not as present in other Disney titles before it. Though, that wasn’t always the plan.
- The story follows Kuzco, a self-centered Incan emperor (voiced by David Spade) who is turned into a llama by his ex-advisor Yzma (voiced by Eartha Kitt) and her bumbling sidekick Kronk (voiced by Patrick Warburton).
- Kuzco must rely on Pacha (voiced by John Goodman), a kind-hearted village leader, to help him regain his throne and learn humility along the way.