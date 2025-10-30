FX's Hilarious Comedy Series "Adults" Renewed for a Second Season

FX's hilarious new comedy series Adults has been renewed for a second season.

What's Happening:

Called "Friends for a new generation" – including by our own Alex Reif – FX's Adults has been renewed for a second season.

Adults follows a group of twenty-somethings in New York trying to be good people, despite being neither “good” nor “people” yet. “Samir” (Malik Elassal), “Billie” (Lucy Freyer), “Paul Baker” (Jack Innanen), “Issa” (Amita Rao) and “Anton” (Owen Thiele) are five friends crashing together in Samir’s childhood home, where they share their meals, anxieties and, occasionally, toothbrushes.

The series puts a slightly heightened twist on the wins, losses and humiliations of starting out in the adult world. Whether they’re trying to get ahead at work, navigating the healthcare system, hosting a dinner party or dating in the age of Find My Friends, the group is finding that nothing about the real world is simple, and all their best intentions tend to make things worse.

Adults is created by Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, who also serve as executive producers and writers. Comedy veterans Nick Kroll, Sarah Naftalis, Jonathan Krisel and Rob Rosell are on board as executive producers.