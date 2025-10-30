FX's Hilarious Comedy Series "Adults" Renewed for a Second Season
The critically acclaimed comedy series is coming back for a second season.
FX's hilarious new comedy series Adults has been renewed for a second season.
What's Happening:
- Called "Friends for a new generation" – including by our own Alex Reif – FX's Adults has been renewed for a second season.
- Adults follows a group of twenty-somethings in New York trying to be good people, despite being neither “good” nor “people” yet. “Samir” (Malik Elassal), “Billie” (Lucy Freyer), “Paul Baker” (Jack Innanen), “Issa” (Amita Rao) and “Anton” (Owen Thiele) are five friends crashing together in Samir’s childhood home, where they share their meals, anxieties and, occasionally, toothbrushes.
- The series puts a slightly heightened twist on the wins, losses and humiliations of starting out in the adult world. Whether they’re trying to get ahead at work, navigating the healthcare system, hosting a dinner party or dating in the age of Find My Friends, the group is finding that nothing about the real world is simple, and all their best intentions tend to make things worse.
- Adults is created by Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw, who also serve as executive producers and writers. Comedy veterans Nick Kroll, Sarah Naftalis, Jonathan Krisel and Rob Rosell are on board as executive producers.
- All episodes of the first season of Adults are now streaming on Hulu.
What They're Saying:
- Kate Lambert, Executive Vice President, Development, FX Entertainment: “Ben and Rebecca are incredibly talented writers, and they have expertly and hilariously captured the experience of being a young adult in today’s world. The entire cast—Malik, Lucy, Jack, Amita and Owen—is exceptional in bringing it to life in a way that has truly connected with its audience.”
