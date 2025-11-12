"Alien: Earth" Renewed for Season 2 as the Show's Creator Signs a New Deal with FX and Disney Entertainment Television
Noah Hawley will be back with more xenomorphs, while also developing other Disney TV projects.
A couple of months after its first season wrapped up, Alien: Earth has been renewed for Season 2 by FX, accompanied by a big new deal for the show's creator.
What's Happening:
- FX has announced that Alien: Earth will return for Season 2 on FX and Hulu, alongside a new overall deal for the show's creator, Noah Hawley, that will allow him to develop more projects across both FX and Disney Entertainment Television.
- Filming on Alien: Earth Season 2 will begin in 2026, with production moving from Thailand -- where Season 1 was filmed -- to London. Given that timing, it's likely fans will need to wait until 2027 to actually see new episodes, unfortunately, but such is the long wait between seasons for so many modern streaming series.
- Season 1 of Alien: Earth concluded in September and though there was some fan concern when a renewal wasn't announced immediately, signs were looking good for the show to continue, especially given FX bothered to have an Alien: Earth panel at New York Comic Con in October, after the finale aired.
- Noah Hawley has partnered with FX for over a decade now, before Disney owned the company, beginning with the acclaimed series Fargo in 2014 and continuing with the X-Men-based Legion, which ran from 2017-2019.
- His new deal also including Disney Entertainment Television means it's possible we'll be seeing some Hawley projects debut away from FX. Prior to Fargo, Hawley was a writer on the (now Disney-owned) Bones in 2005 and then created two ABC series, The Unusuals (2009) and My Generation (2010).
- In his review of Alien: Earth for Laughing Place, Alex Reif wrote, "Everything about Alien: Earth showcases Hawley’s skill as an episodic storyteller. The double-episode premiere hooks you with tension, layered worldbuilding, and emotional stakes."
- Alien: Earth includes the Alien franchise's go-to corporate threat, Weyland-Yutani, alongside a rival company, Prodigy, which is a big focus of the series. You can also see Weyland-Yutani in the current number one movie in America, Predator: Badlands, and check out Mike Celestino's review of that film for Laughing Place as well.
What They're Saying:
- FX Chairman John Landgraf: “It has been our great privilege to work with Noah for more than a decade on some of FX’s best and biggest shows, and we are thrilled to extend our partnership well into the future. Noah never stops surprising us with truly original stories— and his unique ability to bring them to vibrant life as a director and producer as well as writer makes him extraordinary. We can’t wait to get to work on the next season of Alien: Earth, as well as some equally exciting future projects in advanced development."
- Eric Schrier (President, Disney Television Studios & Global Original Television Strategy added): “I learned first-hand that Noah was a unique talent while we worked on Fargo at FX. He has gone on to make many of the best shows in television, and I couldn’t be more excited that Noah will continue his FX partnership and broaden it across Disney Entertainment Television.”
- Noah Hawley: “I’m thrilled that this expanded deal opens the door to new opportunities across all of Disney Entertainment Television. FX has always supported bold, character-driven storytelling. From the very beginning with Fargo, they’ve encouraged me to take creative risks and follow the story wherever it leads. I’m grateful to continue exploring the world of Alien: Earth alongside our partners, cast, and crew as we begin the next chapter.”
