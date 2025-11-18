Ren Meguro Joins Season Two of FX’s Shōgun

The Snow Man superstar will play Kazutada in the next chapter of FX’s Emmy-winning global phenomenon, streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

FX has added global superstar Ren Meguro to the cast of its Emmy-winning phenomenon Shōgun, with production on the highly anticipated second season beginning this January in Vancouver. Meguro will play Kazutada in a story set ten years after the events of the first season, continuing the sweeping, historically inspired saga that captivated audiences worldwide.

Key Details

Ren Meguro has joined the cast of Shōgun Season Two, where he will portray a new character named Kazutada.

Production on the second season begins in January in Vancouver.

Season Two will stream on Hulu in the U.S., Disney+ internationally, and air on the FX channel.

Meguro is a member of the chart-topping J-pop group Snow Man, an award-winning actor, and a global ambassador for FENDI.

He also stars in Traveling with Snow Man, a documentary currently streaming on Disney+ globally.

Meguro expressed profound admiration for Shōgun's portrayal of Japan and said joining the cast “felt like a dream come true.”

Meguro joins newly announced cast members Asami Mizukawa (Aya), Masataka Kubota (Hyūga), Sho Kaneta (Hidenobu), Takaaki Enoki (Lord Ito), and Jun Kunimura (Gōda).

Returning cast members include Emmy winner Hiroyuki Sanada (Toranaga) and Cosmo Jarvis (Blackthorne), as well as Fumi Nikaidô, Shinnosuke Abe, Hiroto Kanai, Yoriko Dôguchi, Tommy Bastow, Yuko Miyamoto, Eita Okuno, and Yuka Kouri.

Season Two is set a decade after the events of Season One and continues the intertwined story of Toranaga and Blackthorne.

The series is created for television by Rachel Kondo & Justin Marks and produced by FX Productions.

The first season of Shōgun won 18 Emmy Awards — the most wins ever for a single season — including Outstanding Drama Series.

Hiroyuki Sanada became the first Japanese actor to win Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and Anna Sawai became the first actress of Asian descent to win Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Additional accolades for Season One include the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Drama, AFI TV Program of the Year, and honors from SAG, WGA, DGA, PGA, TCA, the Independent Spirit Awards, and more.

Season One is currently available to stream on Hulu.

Ren Meguro’s Expanding Global Profile

Ren Meguro’s addition to Shōgun marks a major crossover moment for one of Japan’s fastest-rising multi-hyphenate stars. As a member of Snow Man — the wildly successful J-pop nonet known for chart-topping singles, arena tours, and a massive international fanbase — Meguro has already achieved household-name status across Asia. His film and television career has grown just as quickly, earning multiple awards and critical acclaim that showcase his range beyond his idol roots. Meguro’s global visibility surged even further this year with Traveling with Snow Man, the group’s Disney+ documentary chronicling their journey across Japan. His involvement with the streamer through that project, paired with his role as a global ambassador for luxury fashion house FENDI, positions him as a rare crossover talent whose appeal spans music, acting, fashion, and international fandom. Joining FX’s Shōgun not only expands Meguro’s reach to Western audiences but also deepens his growing connection to Disney’s worldwide platforms.