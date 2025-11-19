First Look Deal: Taika Waititi Renews Agreement with Hulu, FX, and 20th Television

Waititi is also set to write and direct an upcoming Star Wars project.
Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love & Thunder director Taika Waititi has signed a new first-look deal with Disney, extending his original deal with the House of Mouse. 

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline is exclusively reporting that Taika Waititi signed a new first-look deal with 20th Television, FX Productions, and Hulu, expanding his long-running partnership with Disney.
  • Under the deal, he will develop and direct original series for Disney’s TV platforms, with priority for FX and Hulu.
  • The deal renews his previous first-look agreement, which saw his hand in past TV projects including What We Do in the Shadows, Reservation Dogs, Interior Chinatown, and directing on The Mandalorian.
  • Additionally, Waititi is co-developing Last Look, a half-hour Hulu comedy set in a luxury fashion house, with writer-producer Jason Kim.
  • His new FX pilot Very Young Frankenstein, based on Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein, is completed and receiving positive early reactions.
  • His other Disney film credits include Thor: Ragnarok, Thor: Love and Thunder, Jojo Rabbit (Oscar-winning), and Next Goal Wins; he is also writing and directing an upcoming Star Wars film.
  • He recently released A Disney Holiday Short: Best Christmas Ever, which has hit 34M YouTube views.

Last Christmas Taika Waititi Gave Us an Octopus:

  • Last holiday season, Taika Waititi directed the Disney Holiday Short: The Boy & The Octopus.
  • The adorable four-minute short film explores a heartwarming friendship that forms after a little boy meets an adorable octopus at the beach. Attached to the boy’s head, the octopus gets to experience life out of the water, including a snowy Christmas.
  • They also released a special behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the short, with Waititi providing exclusive commentary. 

Read More Hulu:

