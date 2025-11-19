First Look Deal: Taika Waititi Renews Agreement with Hulu, FX, and 20th Television
Waititi is also set to write and direct an upcoming Star Wars project.
Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love & Thunder director Taika Waititi has signed a new first-look deal with Disney, extending his original deal with the House of Mouse.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is exclusively reporting that Taika Waititi signed a new first-look deal with 20th Television, FX Productions, and Hulu, expanding his long-running partnership with Disney.
- Under the deal, he will develop and direct original series for Disney’s TV platforms, with priority for FX and Hulu.
- The deal renews his previous first-look agreement, which saw his hand in past TV projects including What We Do in the Shadows, Reservation Dogs, Interior Chinatown, and directing on The Mandalorian.
- Additionally, Waititi is co-developing Last Look, a half-hour Hulu comedy set in a luxury fashion house, with writer-producer Jason Kim.
- His new FX pilot Very Young Frankenstein, based on Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein, is completed and receiving positive early reactions.
- His other Disney film credits include Thor: Ragnarok, Thor: Love and Thunder, Jojo Rabbit (Oscar-winning), and Next Goal Wins; he is also writing and directing an upcoming Star Wars film.
- He recently released A Disney Holiday Short: Best Christmas Ever, which has hit 34M YouTube views.
Last Christmas Taika Waititi Gave Us an Octopus:
- Last holiday season, Taika Waititi directed the Disney Holiday Short: The Boy & The Octopus.
- The adorable four-minute short film explores a heartwarming friendship that forms after a little boy meets an adorable octopus at the beach. Attached to the boy’s head, the octopus gets to experience life out of the water, including a snowy Christmas.
- They also released a special behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the short, with Waititi providing exclusive commentary.
