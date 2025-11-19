First Look Deal: Taika Waititi Renews Agreement with Hulu, FX, and 20th Television

Waititi is also set to write and direct an upcoming Star Wars project.

Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love & Thunder director Taika Waititi has signed a new first-look deal with Disney, extending his original deal with the House of Mouse.

What’s Happening:

Last Christmas Taika Waititi Gave Us an Octopus:

Last holiday season, Taika Waititi directed the Disney Holiday Short: The Boy & The Octopus.

The adorable four-minute short film explores a heartwarming friendship that forms after a little boy meets an adorable octopus at the beach. Attached to the boy’s head, the octopus gets to experience life out of the water, including a snowy Christmas.

They also released a special behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the short, with Waititi providing exclusive commentary.

