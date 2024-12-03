Go Behind the Scenes of Disney’s New Holiday Short “The Boy & The Octopus” with Taika Waititi

Get a behind the scenes look at Disney’s award winning original holiday short The Boy & The Octopus.
What’s Happening:
- After premiering last month, the Taika Waititi directed Disney Holiday Short: The Boy & The Octopus has garnered over 75 million views across Disney+ and YouTube.
- The adorable four-minute short film explores a heartwarming friendship that forms after a little boy meets an adorable octopus at the beach. Attached to the boy’s head, the octopus gets to experience life out of the water, including a snowy Christmas.
- Now, fans can go behind-the-scenes of how the holiday short was brought to life.
- With exclusive commentary for Waititi, Disney fans will get to learn about his magical experience creating the short, as well as casting, filming locations, and the emotional goals he had while working on the project.
- “I was struck by just how magical and beautiful the story was. It’s a simple tale of a boy on holiday and he goes swimming and then meets an unexpected friend in the least expected place. I love the idea of these two characters from completely different worlds who are looking for connection,” said Taika Waititi.
- Throughout the short, a gorgeous instrumental of The Little Mermaid’s “Part of Your World” drives the emotional story forward. The rendition was recorded with a 60-piece orchestra at the iconic Abbey Road recording studio.
- The Boy & The Octopus was brought to life at filming locations such Mallorca, Spain and Prague.
- Taika Waititi and the production team unofficially dubbed the adorable octopus Blub Blub.
- On using VFX to design the irresistibly cute aquatic friend, Adam Froy from Untold Studios shared “Anytime that we’re making a character there’s always challenges. Aside from having eight tentacles, octopuses can shape shift, they can change color on their skin. We built in all sorts of crazy things.”
- Make sure you check out Disney Holiday Short: The Boy & The Octopus below!
