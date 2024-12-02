“The Art of Moana 2” Brings Fans Behind the Scenes of Disney’s Latest Animated Adventure

Fans of Disney Animation's Moana 2 can dive into the artistry behind the film with The Art of Moana 2, a beautifully curated hardcover release from Chronicle Books. Packed with exclusive artwork and insider commentary, this book offers an in-depth look at the creative process that brought this highly anticipated sequel to life.
About The Art of Moana 2:
- After a record-breaking Thanksgiving opening weekend, fans can now go behind the story with The Art of Moana 2 from Chronicle Books (MSRP $45.00).
- The book features:
- Exclusive concept art, storyboards, and character designs.
- Insights into the visual development, including ocean landscapes and intricate costume designs.
- Commentary from directors David Derrick Jr., Dana Ledoux Miller, and Jason Hand, alongside contributions from animators, artists, and designers.
- The book features a preface by Jennifer Lee and forewords by the film's directors, providing unique perspectives on the filmmaking journey.
- Kalikolehua Hurley, senior cultural manager for Moana 2, spearheaded the film’s cultural authenticity. Jennifer Lee, executive producer, continues her acclaimed Disney Animation work, including Frozen and Encanto.
- This release joins Chronicle Books' ART OF series, which has sold over 1.6 million copies and is known for showcasing behind-the-scenes artistry.
- The 160-page hardcover is a stunning addition for fans of animation and Disney art.
Take a Peek Inside:
Get a first look inside The Art of Moana 2 with these page spread previews from Chronicle Books.
