“The Art of Moana 2” Brings Fans Behind the Scenes of Disney’s Latest Animated Adventure

Explore the Creativity Behind Disney’s "Moana 2" With an Exclusive Hardcover Release

Fans of Disney Animation's Moana 2 can dive into the artistry behind the film with The Art of Moana 2, a beautifully curated hardcover release from Chronicle Books. Packed with exclusive artwork and insider commentary, this book offers an in-depth look at the creative process that brought this highly anticipated sequel to life.

About The Art of Moana 2:

After a record-breaking Thanksgiving opening weekend, fans can now go behind the story with The Art of Moana 2 from Chronicle Books (MSRP $45.00).

from Chronicle Books (MSRP $45.00). The book features: Exclusive concept art, storyboards, and character designs. Insights into the visual development, including ocean landscapes and intricate costume designs. Commentary from directors David Derrick Jr., Dana Ledoux Miller, and Jason Hand, alongside contributions from animators, artists, and designers.

The book features a preface by Jennifer Lee and forewords by the film's directors, providing unique perspectives on the filmmaking journey.

Kalikolehua Hurley, senior cultural manager for Moana 2 , spearheaded the film’s cultural authenticity. Jennifer Lee, executive producer, continues her acclaimed Disney Animation work, including Frozen and Encanto .

, spearheaded the film’s cultural authenticity. Jennifer Lee, executive producer, continues her acclaimed Disney Animation work, including and . This release joins Chronicle Books' ART OF series, which has sold over 1.6 million copies and is known for showcasing behind-the-scenes artistry.

The 160-page hardcover is a stunning addition for fans of animation and Disney art.

Take a Peek Inside:

Get a first look inside The Art of Moana 2 with these page spread previews from Chronicle Books.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)