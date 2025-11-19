Preview the Drama of "Dance Moms: A New Era" with the Season 2 Trailer

Glo is taking the girls from Studio Bleu to Project X.
The epic drama of Dance Moms: A New Era is almost back for season 2, and you can catch a sneak peek of the new season now!

What’s Happening:

  • Back in July of 2011, Dance Moms took the world by storm, introducing the world to the drama behind the scenes of competitive dance.
  • Running for 8 seasons, the series was filled with unforgettable TV drama that has refused to leave the pop culture zeitgeist. 
  • And, while watching reruns of the original series on Disney+ and Hulu is fun, last summer, Hulu introduced viewers into A New Era of Dance Moms
  • And, this December, you can jump into a brand new season of Dance Moms: A New Era
  • In the first season, coach Glo Hampton’s original studio Studio Bleau has closed, with the coach starting a new group of dancers at Project X Dance Company. 
  • Several dancers from Studio Bleu will continue forward with new dancers and new moms expected to join the dramatic lineup. 
  • Glo’s daughter Kaeli will also be taking a bigger role this season. 
  • With the release of a brand new trailer for Season 2 you can get your first look at some of the upcoming excitement and drama, including a collaboration with the Broadway production of Boop!
  • Dance Moms: A New Era is set to premiere on December 8th on Hulu. 
  • Check out the trailer below:

