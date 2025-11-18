"Family Guy" Sends Up Hallmark and Lifetime Movies In New Holiday Special Trailer

Peter and Lois are going to meet in a very different way in a new Family Guy holiday special with the notable title Disney’s Hulu’s Family Guy’s Hallmark Channel’s Lifetime Familiar Holiday Movie, and you can check out the trailer for it now.

What's Happening:

Family Guy has a new holiday special on the way later this month, debuting exclusively on Hulu.

In Family Guy’s take on generic holiday movies, Lois, who works for “Big Pie” travels to a small town in hopes of stealing Peter’s award-winning family secret pie recipe.

The town in question is called Townsville, a name that will raise eyebrows for any fan of The Powerpuff Girls.

The special stars Family Guy's regular cast, including Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis and Arif Zahir, while Lainey Wilson guest voices as a country singer performing an original song in the episode’s opening scene.

The poster art for the special was also revealed.

Disney’s Hulu’s Family Guy’s Hallmark Channel’s Lifetime Familiar Holiday Movie is coming to Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on November 28.