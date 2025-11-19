ABC News Examines One of The Most Questioned Moments in Modern History with "Truth and Lies: Who Killed JFK?"
But which theory will they focus on? There are so many...
A new edition of the ABC News documentary series, Truth and Lies: Who Killed JFK? will dive deep into one of the most questioned moments and biggest conspiracy theories of the modern age.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News’ acclaimed documentary series, Truth and Lies, is back with a new episode focused on one of the most examined moments in American History - the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
- Truth and Lies: Who Killed JFK? explores the fateful day and the events that followed when the 35th president of the United States, John F. Kennedy, was assassinated while riding in a presidential motorcade through Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas.
- Through a combination of archival footage, expert interviews and eyewitness accounts, the special looks at the chaotic events of Nov. 22, 1963, the subsequent investigation and the controversy that has fueled conspiracy theories for decades.
- It also highlights new information that has surfaced from the most recent document release in March 2025 by the U.S. government.
- John F. Kennedy and Lee Harvey Oswald are the two central figures in one of the most consequential days in American history. Viewers will learn how their backgrounds and beliefs brought them together and, ultimately, led to the fatal event and the endless conspiracies that followed. The program examines the key evidence and inconsistencies in the widely accepted narrative surrounding the assassination and features an interview with Oscar®-winning director, screenwriter and producer Oliver Stone, known for his politically provocative films.
- You can check out the new trailer for Truth and Lies: Who Killed JFK? Below.
- Truth and Lies: Who Killed JFK? Will air Monday, November 24th at 8:00 PM on ABC, streaming next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
An Oft-Questioned Moment:
- The assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963 has produced one of the most enduring sets of conspiracy theories in modern history.
- There is the theory of the second shooter on the grassy knoll, since some witnesses in Dealey Plaza (where the event occurred) reported hearing shots from the front, near a grassy knoll. This led to speculation that a second gunman fired in addition to (or instead of) Lee Harvey Oswald.
- Some postulate that the CIA was involved and orchestrated the assassination, possibly because JFK was perceived as soft on communism or insufficiently supportive of certain intelligence operations.
- Some believe that organized crime figures targeted JFK because his brother, Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy was aggressively pursuing mafia prosecutions.
- A less sensational but still discussed theory suggests that a Secret Service agent may have accidentally fired a shot during the confusion after Oswald’s initial shot.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com