Early Christmas Presents from Hulu: Check Out the Trailer for "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" Season 3 Reunion Special

The holidays are all about reuniting with family members, both loved and despised. And Hulu’s The Secret Life of Mormon Wives is joining in on the festivities with the release of the Season 3 Reunion Special.

Get ready for some extra drama this holiday season, with Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives getting ready for the release of the Season 3 reunion.

The hit reality show follows a group of Utah-based TikTok influences who all happen to be Mormon moms.

Filled with drama, soft-swining, and plenty of crash outs, the series has gained a massive following in the reality TV world.

Balancing out social media fame, personal lives, and their Mormon faith, the messy hit is gearing to wrap up their third season with the Season 3 Reunion Special.

Hosted by Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Shroeder, the reality special is set to premiere on December 4th on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

This season of Dancing with the Stars saw not one, but two members of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives compete for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

Whitney and Jen have both torn up the dance floor this season!

Unfortunately, Jen was eliminated during Halloween week, but Whitney is still in the running to win the whole thing!

Tonight happens to be the semi-finals, which will see which five of the remaining six pairs will head on to the finale.

Currently, Jordan Chiles, Whitney Leavitt, Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, Dylan Efron, and Elaine Hendrix are still in the running.

You can catch Dancing with the Stars on ABC and Disney+.

