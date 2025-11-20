"Living Proof" Documentary Produced by Sheryl Lee Ralph Premieres on Hulu for World AIDS Day

The special highlights the powerful stories of Black women navigating the HIV epidemic in the South.

Variety interviewed the creators behind the powerful new documentary special Living Proof, premiering on Hulu on December 1, coinciding with World AIDS Day. The special honors the lived experiences of Black women who are living with HIV.

What’s Happening:

Set in Atlanta, which is considered one of the primary locations for the Southern HIV epidemic, the documentary focuses on Freda Jones and Kennedi Lowman.

They are the co-founders of LOTUS (Loving Ourselves Thru Unity and Strength), a grassroots nonprofit organization. According to the project synopsis, LOTUS is actively altering the approach for how Black women experience, discuss, and manage life with HIV.

Described as a narrative centered on sisterhood, joy, and self-determination, Living Proof sheds light on the systemic challenges that Black women in the South encounter, including public health funding reductions, stigma, and medical discrimination.

The film illustrates how, through community-driven health initiatives like support groups and transparent conversations about PrEP, these women are taking control of their health and reclaiming their personal stories.

The film is directed by Zeberiah Newman, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Ralph, Michiel Thomas, and Norman Lee. Singer-songwriter B. Slade managed the score and music supervision. The project is a collaboration between The DIVA Foundation (the national nonprofit Ralph established in 1990), ABC Owned Television Stations, and Gilead Sciences.

This project follows the success of The DIVA Foundation and Hulu's previous collaboration, the documentary Unexpected.

That film, which focused on two mothers living with HIV, Masonia Traylor and Ciarra “Ci Ci” Covin, premiered on World AIDS Day in 2023 and received two Daytime Emmy nominations.

What They're Saying:

Sheryl Lee Ralph, actress, producer and activist: "Living Proof is both a love letter and a call to action — a vibrant testament to the healing power of visibility, truth, and community. Freda and Kennedi’s stories remind us that Black women are not just surviving HIV — they are leading the way in reimagining what it means to live with strength, pride, and purpose.”

Deborah Telman, Gilead Sciences' Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs and General Counsel: "The history of HIV is in large part a story about the power of grassroots movements and community. We're proud to support this important documentary that amplifies the voices of Black women, honors their persistence, resilience, power and leadership, and shines a light on the central role they play in the fight against HIV."

The DIVA Foundation and the Arts in AIDS Activism

Sheryl Lee Ralph's involvement in Living Proof is a continuation of her decades-long commitment to HIV/AIDS activism through The DIVA Foundation, which she established in 1990.

The acronym DIVA stands for “Divinely Inspired Victoriously Anointed.”

The Foundation is particularly known for its annual Divas Simply Singing! event, which is the longest-running musical benefit concert in the United States dedicated to raising funds and awareness for HIV/AIDS.

By using music, theater, and celebrity platforms, Ralph has consistently worked to educate communities, destigmatize the virus, and advocate for marginalized groups disproportionately affected by the epidemic, especially Black women in the South.

