Second Season of "The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball" To Arrive on Hulu Next Month

The second season promises more of what makes fans love the show.

The second season of Hulu’s The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball is set to arrive on the streamer, with an official debut date and some new Key Art revealed.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has announced the premiere date for the highly anticipated second season of The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball.

In the second season, the Watterson family is back to prove that reality is just a suggestion in their wonderfully weird world.

Gumball, Darwin, and the town of Elmore are more chaotic, hilarious, and bizarre than ever before, navigating a fresh wave of absurdity.

This season tackles a promposal involving Penny faking her own death, outright pandemonium with wild animals invading the suburbs, and a witchy student cult attempting a yearbook séance.

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball is pure satire and hijinks, offering plenty of laughs for kids and adults alike, culminating in the long-awaited return of the franchise’s biggest foe: Rob and The Void.

The stellar voice cast includes Alkaio Thiele as Gumball, Hero Hunter as Gumball’s younger brother Darwin, Kinza Syed Khan as younger sister Anais, Teresa Gallagher as Gumball’s mother Nicole, and Dan Russell as his father Richard, and many more.

The series, produced by Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, returns on Monday, December 22, only on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

The Wonderfully Weird World:

Back in 2016, Hulu acquired the rights to a number of Cartoon Network juggernauts, including The Amazing World of Gumball.

Rather than just calling it “Season 7” of The Amazing World of Gumball, when Hulu revived the series with new episodes in July of this year, it was called The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball.

Similar to other animated series on the platform, with the show dating back to an original run on Cartoon Network, there was already a built-in and dedicated fan base who would watch.

More importantly, they kept the signature style of the show (mixing animation styles), which helps distinguish the series from more formulaic cartoons.

Season 2, which is set to consist of 20 episodes also serves as the second half of an originally revealed 40 episodes that would be coming to Hulu.

The first season on Hulu debuted back in late July, and can still be streamed on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.