Everything Coming to Hulu in December 2025

Hulu’s December 2025 lineup delivers a mix of holiday programming, major originals, and fan-favorite returns. Highlights include I AM BOXER, the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion, Dance Moms: A New Era Season 2, Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts, The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Season 2, and the premiere of Made in Korea.

Hulu Originals

I AM BOXER - December 1

From 30-year boxing veteran Don Lee comes the ultimate survival competition. Ninety boxers, regardless of age, weight, or profession, gather to prove they're the best. They'll face off in explosive matches and missions on an epic scale. Who will survive to the end and be crowned the champion?

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 3 Reunion Special - December 4

'Tis the season for the most dramatic reunion yet! Host Stassi Schroeder reunites #MomTok and #DadTok to explore the shocking scandals, uncover never-before-seen footage, and deck the halls with controversial guests in the Season 3 Reunion.

Dance Moms: A New Era (Season 2) - December 8

After Studio Bleu suddenly closes, Glo scrambles to rebuild as Project X with her daughter Kaeli coaching beside her. Tensions rise when a new mom and dancer join the team, and one mom’s personal struggle has a devastating effect on the studio.

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts - December 19

With this all new one-hour special, Nanjiani makes his return to stand-up after nearly a decade with “Night Thoughts.”

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball (Season 2) - December 22

The Watterson family is back to prove that reality is just a suggestion in their wonderfully weird world. Gumball, Darwin, and the town of Elmore are more chaotic, hilarious, and bizarre than ever before, navigating a fresh wave of absurdity. This season tackles a promposal involving Penny faking her own death, outright pandemonium with wild animals invading the suburbs, and a witchy student cult attempting a yearbook séance. “The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball” is pure satire and hijinks, offering plenty of laughs for kids and adults alike, culminating in the long-awaited return of the franchise’s biggest foe: Rob and The Void.



Made in Korea - December 24

In 1970s South Korea a man determined to reach the pinnacle of wealth and power lives a double life - KCIA agent by day and dangerous business man by night. Determined and unstoppable, he comes face to face with a tenacious prosecutor willing to risk it all to bring him down.

New On Hulu in December

December 1

The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular (ABC)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Black Swan (2010) (15th Anniversary)

Crazy Heart (2010) (15th Anniversary)

Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes (2014)

Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)

Doctor Dolittle (1998)

Doctor Dolittle 2 (2001)

Epic Movie (2007)

Full-Court Miracle (2003)

Gremlins (1984)

Gremlins En Espanol (1984)

Home Alone (1990) (35th Anniversary)

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York (1992)

Home Alone 3 (1997)

Home Alone 4 (2002)

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist (2012)

Home Sweet Home Alone (2021)

Legion (2010) (15th Anniversary)

Legion En Espanol (2010) (15th Anniversary)

Love Is Strange (2014)

Love Is Strange En Espanol (2014)

Maggie’s Plan (2016)

Maggie’s Plan En Espanol (2016)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016)

Night School (2018)

Planet Of The Apes (2001)

Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes (2011)

Roll Bounce (2005) (20th Anniversary)

17 Again (2009)

17 Again En Espanol (2009)

Straight Outta Compton (2015) (10th Anniversary)

Superbad (2007)

Superbad En Espanol (2007)

The Leisure Seeker (2018)

The Leisure Seeker En Espanol (2018)

The Meddler (2016)

The Meddler En Espanol (2016)

The Santa Clause (1994)

The Santa Clause 2 (2002)

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)

The Ultimate Christmas Present (2000) (25th Anniversary)

‘Twas The Night....... (2001)

When The Bough Breaks (2016)

When The Bough Breaks En Espanol (2016)

Wild (2014)

December 2

Griffin In Summer (2025)

The Devil Conspiracy (2022)

December 3

CMA Country Christmas: Special Premiere (ABC)

Hunting Mr. Nice: How To Catch A Cartel Kingpin: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

Inside The Cult Of The Jesus Army: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

The Missing Millionairess: Complete Season 1 (Fremantle)

December 4

I Love You... But I Lied: Complete Seasons 1 And 2

Stadium Lockup: Complete Season 1

The UnBelievable With Dan Aykroyd: Complete Season 2

December 5

The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 13 Premiere (ABC)

Inheritance (2025)

December 6

Fatal Destination: Complete Season 1

The Flipping El Moussas: Complete Season 2

My Lottery Dream Home: Complete Season 18

1000-lb Roomies: Complete Season 1

Ugliest House In America: Complete Season 6

December 8

Dance Moms: A New Era: Complete Season 2

December 10

Percy Jackson And The Olympians: Two-Episode Season 2 Premiere (Disney+ Original)

Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas (ABC)

December 11

The Death Coast: Complete Season 1

Lovely Complex: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Toei)

Girl Taken (2025)

Secrets Declassified With David Duchovny: Complete Season 1

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein: Complete Season 1

Swamp People: Serpent Invasion: Complete Season 3

December 12

Neighborhood Watch (2025)

Plane (2023)

Under Fire (2025)

December 13

Gold Rush: White Water: Complete Season 8

House Hunters International: Complete Season 199

Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1

Rock The Block: Complete Season 6

Say Yes To The Dress With Tan France: Complete Season 1

Sister Wives: Complete Season 5

Super Mega Cakes: Complete Season 1

December 15

The Unknown Country (2022)

December 16

Chevalier (2023)

December 17

Farmer Wants A Wife Australia: Complete Seasons 13 And 14 (Fremantle)

Farming For Love Canada: Complete Seasons 1 And 2 (Fremantle)

Secret Crush: Complete Seasons 1 And 2 (Fremantle)

December 18

The Curse Of Oak Island: Complete Season 12

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025 (ABC)

The Making Of A Heart Attack: Complete Season 1

WWE’s Greatest Moments: Complete Season 1

American Sweatshop (2025)

December 19

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts: Special Premiere (Hulu Original)

December 20

Evil Lives Here: The Killer Speaks: Complete Season 2

Long Lost Family: Complete Seasons 3-6

Naked And Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 3

Playboy Murders: Complete Season 3

Sherri Papini: The Untold True Story: Complete Season 1

London Calling (2025)

December 22

The Wonderfully Weird World Of Gumball: Complete Season 2 (Warner Bros)

December 23

Strange Harvest (2025) (Roadside)

December 24

Made In Korea: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

American Pickers: Best Of: Complete Season 7

Parent Wars: Complete Season 1

December 26

Finnick 2 (2025)

The Life Of Chuck (2024)

December 27

Beat Bobby Flay: Complete Season 38 (Discovery)

Sister Wives: Complete Seasons 6-8 (Discovery)

December 30

Project Runway: Complete Seasons 5-8 (Spyglass)

December 31

Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out: Complete Season 1A

Grand Prix Of Europe (2025)

Together (2025)

Leaving Hulu in December

December 2

Collide (2022)

My Favorite Girlfriend (2022)

December 7

I Love My Dad (2022)

December 8

Into the Deep (2022)

December 13

Room 203 (2022)

December 14

First Love (2022)

Sharp Stick (2022)

December 16

Ploey (2018)

December 17

Delia’s Gone (2022)

The Legend of Molly Johnson (2021)

December 18

Three Minutes: A Lengthening (2021)

December 23

Maneater (2022)

December 24

Last Journey of Paul W.R. (2020)

December 30

One Way (2022)

December 31

Merry Kiss Cam (2022)

Click here to see all of Hulu’s upcoming releases.

Disney+ Disney Streaming Bundle Sign up foror the(Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now



