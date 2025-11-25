20 More Episodes of Mormon Drama! "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" Returns to Hulu in Early 2026

After unprecedented success, #MomTok has survived for another 20 episodes.

MomTok fans, rejoice! The cultural juggernaut that is The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is getting 20 more episodes, with the fourth season set to debut early next year.

What's Happening:

Following the recent premiere of the show's third season, Hulu has given The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives an additional order of 20 episodes.

New episodes are set to arrive in early 2026, likely consisting of a 10 episode fourth season.

Before that, we have the Season 3 reunion, hosted by Stassi Schroeder, which will premiere Thursday, December 4th on Hulu.

Viewership for the show has grown season over season (based on five days streaming), with the third season debuting as the No. 1 show on the Hulu Top 15 Today list.

The show's success has even led Hulu to explore potential spin-off opportunities.

The cast includes Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Whitney Leavitt, and Miranda McWhorter.

Two Mormon Wives have been strutting their stuff on the dance floor in the current season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.

MomTok founder and viral sensation Taylor Frankie Paul is going from one world of drama to another, as she has been named the leading lady for the next season of The Bachelorette.

