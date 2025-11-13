Hulu Eyes "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" Spinoffs After Ratings Success

Hulu’s biggest unscripted hit might be getting even bigger.

After topping Hulu’s unscripted charts, the creators of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives are exploring spinoff ideas as Season 3 drops in full and more drama brews behind the scenes.





What’s Happening:

According to Deadline, the team behind The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which became Hulu’s most-watched unscripted premiere of last year, surpassing The Kardashians, is now developing potential spinoffs.

The news follows another major milestone for the series as Season 2 pulled in over 5 million viewers within its first five days, cementing the Utah-set docuseries as a breakout reality sensation.

Jeff Jenkins, who heads Jeff Jenkins Productions (in association with 3BMG and Walt Disney Television Alternative), told Deadline that conversations with the Disney-owned streamer are already underway, and he is very hopeful that something will be coming to viewers and fans very soon

As for what’s next, Jenkins hinted that the creative team is considering multiple directions, either expanding the Secret Lives of… format or branching off existing Mormon Wives cast members into new series.

“We’re exploring both,” he explained. “The Secret Lives of… could be anything — like The Secret Lives of Tibetan Nomadic Cattle Herders. The guiding light will always be the personalities.”

Season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives just premiered on Hulu, with all ten episodes available to stream now. This season sees the women of #Momtok, including Taylor Frankie Paul, Jen Affleck, Whitney Leavitt, Demi Engemann, Jessi Draper Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, and Miranda McWhorter, facing a storm of revelations and fractured loyalties.

While Hulu hasn’t officially renewed the series for a fourth season, industry chatter suggests a renewal is highly likely, possibly even a double order for Seasons 4 and 5.

Jenkins revealed that production for Seasons 2 and 3 took place nearly back-to-back and teased a similar plan going forward.

The cast lineup has remained relatively stable through the show’s run, though Jenkins teased more organic additions in future seasons: “We’re very lucky to have an ensemble that keeps evolving — and there’s always someone with big story breaking.”





